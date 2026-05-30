Tacoma leaders and residents excited as major light rail projects stay on track

Laura Svancarek, with Tacoma On the Go, campaigned alongside other transit advocates to keep South Sound projects on track.

A T Line train car departs from the Tacoma Dome Station. An expansion project from Sound Transit would extend the T Line several blocks to the Tacoma Community College by 2035.

From elected leaders to everyday residents, people in Tacoma say they are grateful that Sound Transit's revised long-range plan includes full funding for two key projects that would better connect the city to the Puget Sound region. After months of public scrutiny, impassioned pleas for funding, and extensive debate among Sound Transit board members, the agency approved revisions to its voter-approved Sound Transit 3 plan on Thursday, charting a new path forward while addressing a nearly $35 billion budget deficit.about how exactly the money will be secured for the numerous projects that were deemed 'fully funded' in the resolution on Thursday.

Regardless, two major Tacoma projects remain on track for construction and early-phase planning: the Tacoma Dome Link Extension and the TCC T Line Extension.

"For our Pierce County delegation, the No. 1 priority was to get light rail to the Tacoma Dome," Tacoma City Councilmember and Sound Transit board member Kristina Walker said. "And we were successful in that. So we're very, very excited.

" Walker is one of four Sound Transit board members who represent Tacoma or Pierce County. County Executive Ryan Mello, Fircrest Councilmember Hunter T. George, and Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe all advocated for their local projects during the month-long debate over how to address the budget deficit while keeping voter-approved projects intact.

Walker said she's thrilled to see her constituents receive projects they've been paying toward for years, including the still-early phases of the T Line extension to Tacoma Community College. The project would create six stops along South 19th Street, extending from the existing St. Joseph Station west to the Tacoma Community College campus.

"Then we can see the designs. Then we can see what the stations look like and how we get people on and off them. All of those pieces start to feel like real life," Walker said.

"But we haven't missed a beat on that project, and now, thankfully, we won't. " Laura Svancarek, with Tacoma On the Go, campaigned alongside other transit advocates to keep South Sound projects on track. "It really helps simplify local planning and helps us prepare as a city for something that's going to tremendously change the way people get around Tacoma. It's a big deal," Svancarek said.

She said both projects will provide a crucial way for residents to get to the airport, commute to work, visit family, and travel to Seattle without needing a car.

"When we talk about what it means to have good transit, we're thinking about transit that you can build your life around," she said. There may be no better example than Andrew Picken, who was sitting with his partner at Tacoma Dome Station on Friday afternoon, waiting for the T Line. He said his home is just a 10-minute walk from the station and that he followed the Sound Transit budget debate closely.

"The traffic's bad between here and Seattle, so having an alternative to sitting on I-5 will be pretty nice," Picken said. He said he has been planning a long-term future in Tacoma, one he hopes will include expanded light rail service.

"I love this area. It's exciting to see infrastructure expanding and be able to look forward to using it," Picken said. He also thanked local elected leaders who advocated for Pierce County within the Sound Transit Board.

"I think we're all a little disappointed that it's taking longer than it was supposed to, but better late than never. "The Tacoma Dome Link Extension is scheduled to begin service in 2035. The TCC T Line Extension has been delayed multiple times, and Svancarek said the project is now not expected to be completed until 2043. It’s going to be a rough weekend on roads across western Washington.

Major closures will hit Interstate 405, State Route 520, Interstate 5, and parts of SnohomisAs Wild Waves Theme Park kicks off its 50th and final season, a proposal has been submitted for a more than 1 million-square-foot industrial warehouse facilityRare severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pacific Northwest Thursday night, bringing hundreds of lightning strikes, wind gusts over 60 mph and large and poteA driver suspected of being impaired killed a pedestrian, hit several cars, and crashed into a building in Lacey Wednesday afternoon, according to Lacey police.





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