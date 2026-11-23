Tacoma cuts its $4 million HOPE crisis team to address a $40 million shortfall. Hosts debate the $400k per member cost and alternative police training options.

Tacoma has officially eliminated its Holistic Outreach Promoting Engagement (HOPE) crisis response team as part of a broader 2027-2028 budget plan aimed at addressing a significant $40 million financial shortfall. The decision to dissolve the five-member unit has ignited a heated public debate regarding the program's financial efficiency and the adequacy of existing emergency services. KIRO radio hosts Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill recently questioned the substantial costs associated with the initiative, suggesting that reallocating resources toward additional police training might offer a more practical alternative for the city.

HOPE Team Costs Spark Financial Debate

Skorheim and O'Neill divided the reported $2 million annual program cost by the five members of the HOPE unit, resulting in a figure of approximately $400,000 per member. Skorheim argued that this expenditure made it logical for the city to cut the positions entirely. He noted that the team had been budgeted at $4 million over a two-year period, suggesting that the high per-head cost was unsustainable. The hosts clarified that this calculated amount reflects total spending per position rather than individual salaries, encompassing broader operational expenses.

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Spike O'Neill acknowledged that the $400,000 figure likely includes necessary peripheral costs beyond base compensation. However, neither host had access to a detailed expense breakdown to verify specific overheads. Skorheim questioned the administrative burden, pointing out that the team operated within Tacoma Fire. He joked about the equipment provided, suggesting that the unit should at least come with a very cool car, though the actual transportation details were not specified in the financial reports.

Stakeholder Views on Crisis Response Value

O'Neill maintained that specialized crisis teams provide valuable skills essential for handling situations involving mental health conditions and other complex community needs. He argued that organizations like HOPE bring critical value to a city by ensuring the right solution is sent to the appropriate problem. O'Neill emphasized that these teams are important elements in de-escalating conflicts and providing specialized support that traditional first responders might not be equipped to handle immediately.

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In contrast, Skorheim suggested that existing police structures could achieve similar outcomes through enhanced training. He compared the HOPE team to specialized police units like SWAT or canine teams, noting that officers often work extra hard or get certified for these roles. He questioned why the city could not utilize this existing workforce, suggesting that eliminating the HOPE team would free up resources for broader police training initiatives. This perspective highlights a growing tension between specialized civilian crisis units and traditional law enforcement capabilities.

Real-World Impact and Future Budget Moves

Despite the elimination of the HOPE team, Tacoma's adopted budget includes $150,000 for a crisis response study and $400,000 for crisis response and case management support. This funding indicates a continued commitment to evaluating alternative response methods, even as the specific HOPE unit is dissolved. The city appears to be seeking a middle ground, retaining some support structures while investigating whether different models could be more cost-effective.

The discussion also drew comparisons to other regional programs, such as Seattle's CARE budget. Skorheim recalled an approximately $80 million CARE budget, though he acknowledged uncertainty about the exact figure. The document describes a proposed budget of approximately $72.6 million for CARE, which includes emergency communications and 911 call response, along with alternative response services. Skorheim questioned the efficiency of such large budgets, suggesting that the city could deliver similar hope and support for much less than the $2 million annual cost of HOPE. These financial debates underscore the challenges cities face in balancing specialized mental health services with severe budget constraints.