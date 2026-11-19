Tacoma City Council adopts a new budget to fix a $40 million deficit, merging departments and cutting 100 jobs while adding police officers and housing beds.

Tacoma Mayor Anders Ibsen has led the charge to resolve a significant $40 million deficit within the city finances. The approved multi-billion-dollar budget aims to stabilize the local economy while continuing to provide essential services to residents. Officials described the process as an uphill battle against rising costs and stagnant revenues.

Departmental Mergers and Staffing Adjustments

The structural changes in the new plan involve merging the Environmental Services and Public Works departments into a single unified entity. This consolidation is designed to streamline operations and reduce overhead expenses. However, the restructuring comes with a heavy human cost, as the city eliminated 100 staff positions during the process.

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Tacoma Deputy Mayor Joe Bushnell emphasized that these numbers represent real people who have performed amazing work for the community. Despite the emotional difficulty of these cuts, the administration believes the merger is necessary for long-term fiscal health. The decision reflects a difficult balance between operational efficiency and workforce preservation.

Funding for Safety and Homeless Housing Initiatives

In contrast to the cuts, the budget allocates resources to public safety and social services. The Tacoma police department will receive funding for twelve new officers, three support staffers, and two youth engagement officers. These additions are intended to enhance community safety and provide targeted support for at-risk youth.

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The Tacoma fire department is also receiving a $5 million injection to replace aging infrastructure. This funding specifically targets the replacement of a twenty-seven-year-old fire truck, ensuring that emergency response capabilities remain robust. Mayor Ibsen highlighted that the budget also secures over one hundred dignified housing beds for the chronically homeless.

Councilmember Reactions to Financial Constraints

Tacoma City Council members expressed mixed feelings about the final proposal. Councilmember Latasha Palmer noted that cities across Washington face daunting financial challenges, with growing demands for services outpacing revenues. She stated that the situation is not unique to Tacoma but is a regional crisis affecting multiple municipalities.

Councilmember John Hines described the budget as responsible, even if he was not happy with every decision. He acknowledged that the team did the best they could for the community under difficult circumstances. The council views the outcome as a compromise that avoids declaring victory but refuses to surrender to financial pressures.

Ongoing Challenges and Daily Management Strategies

Mayor Ibsen cautioned that the city must count pennies every day to keep the budget in check. He described the situation as one where the city is not waving the white flag but is still far from celebrating total success. The administration expects that strict monitoring will be required to maintain fiscal stability in the coming years.

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The broader context includes warnings from other local leaders about potential deficits and budget cuts. Governor Bob Ferguson has proposed fifteen percent cuts to the state budget after a decade of growth. These state-level decisions may further impact local programs and services in Tacoma and across Washington.

The combination of departmental consolidation, strategic hiring in safety sectors, and targeted investments in housing reflects a comprehensive approach to crisis management. City officials hope that these measures will prevent future deficits while maintaining essential community services. The approval of this budget marks a critical step toward financial recovery for the city.