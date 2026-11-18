The breakfast tacos everyone raves about are coming to the Knox Promenade in early 2027.

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Tacodeli’s Mexican heritage and Austin beginnings are coming to the Knox-Henderson neighborhood in spring 2027. It’s opening in the former Potbelly space at 4447 N. Central Expressway, near Roti Grill and Doce Mesas. This will be the Austin-born taqueria’s fourth location in North Texas. The Knox location will join the three others in Plano, North Dallas and Trinity Groves.

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Tacodeli has been serving tacos made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and award-winning salsas since 1999. It was founded by Mexico City native and chef Roberto Espinosa, and despite the taquerias’ modest expansion, almost everything is still made from scratch daily, from breakfast to dinner.

Norma’s Cafe to bring free chicken-fried steak to 100 customers at new White Rock Lake location“The Knox-Henderson area has been on our radar for quite a while, and we’ve been patient about finding the right opportunity,” said Espinosa, Founder, Chef and Co-Owner of Tacodeli, “This location has the neighborhood feel we look for, with residents who can make us their local taqueria and nearby businesses that can stop in for lunch or bring Tacodeli catering into the office. We’re excited to become part of the community.

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” Knox is positioned to fill a gap between Tacodeli’s West Dallas and Walnut Hill restaurants. It will be a little more than 2,000 square feet and will be able to seat around 100 people at any time inside or on the patio. It will be open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Yes, the grab-and-go breakfast tacos will be available from 6:30 a.m., seven days a week.

Espinosa’s menu is a chef’s approach to the everyday taco, and he does that by pairing traditional Mexican influences with unexpected flavor combinations like his El Picosito tacos made with grilled beef tenderloin, chipotle-sesame adobo, avocado and queso fresco. Favorites like the Cowboy, Otto, Frontera Fundido, and Bacon, Egg and Cheese are all made with intentionally sourced ingredients like pasture-raised eggs, antibiotic-free chicken, organic pork, Texas-raised Wagyu Akaushi beef and organic beans sourced from Texas businesses across the state: HeartBrand Beef, Nolan Ryan Beef, Vital Farms, RedBird Farms Chicken, duBreton Pork and Texas Cheesemakers.

Tacodeli’s award-winning Salsa Doña, a creamy jalapeño and garlic salsa, will be the most recognizable accent at the salsa bar. It’s joined by others in the lineup that have earned dozens of awards at festivals and competitions across Texas. The late Cindy “Crash” Raschke’s artwork, which helped shape the brand’s visual identity, will be seen inside the restaurant, as will custom tiles and seating.

From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. , whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe.

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Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.