Taco Bell is spotlighting two Flamin’ Hot items

A returning burrito and a new mini taco salad feature spicy rice and Fritos.

Taco Bell will be serving a Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad and a Flamin’ Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito beginning Nov. 12. One of them is the Flamin’ Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito, first offered a little over a year ago.

It’s made with seasoned beef, Nacho Cheese sauce, Fritos Flamin’ Hot corn chips and Flamin’ Hot spicy rice, all wrapped and grilled in a flour tortilla. It will cost about $5.49, according to a news release from the Irvine-based fast food giant. Prices may vary by location. This burrito is featured in a $9 Discovery Luxe Box along with a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Cheese and a medium fountain drink.

Also read Hunting Alice Bell Review: Channel 4 Drama Fails to Balance Satire and Realism

Taco Bell is introducing a new take on its Mini Taco Salad, which was added to the chain’s Luxe Value Menu in January. Like the grilled burrito, the Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad will include Flamin’ Hot spicy rice, Fritos Flamin’ Hot corn chips and Creamy Chipotle sauce. It will cost about $2.49. The current take on loaded fries is Steak & Jalapeño Nacho Fries for about $5.49.

Advertisement

Current featured items include Steak Double Dipping Burritos and Slow-Roasted Chicken Double Dipping Burritos. Taco Bell is testing six carne asada items for its Cantina Menu in Nashville and Minneapolis-St. Paul, but not here. Cantina items have so far been slow-roasted chicken. Taco Bell will also be giving away 200 limited-edition Taco Bell x Flamin’ Hot Puffer Jackets during its next Tuesday Drop for rewards members on Nov. 17. They are likely to be snapped up in seconds.