Tackling the Summer Sleep Problem: Experts Weigh in on the Best Heatwave Remedies

A heatwave in the UK has led to a rise in sleep complaints, particularly due to hot temperatures. With temperatures soaring up to 34.8C, people are looking for ways to cool down and get a good night's sleep. Here are some effective methods to combat the heat and enjoy a restful night's sleep despite the scorching temperatures.

In the United Kingdom, a heatwave continues to bring long and hot summer nights, and people are searching for ways to sleep better during this time.

Experts suggest several methods to ensure a good night's sleep despite the heat. These include taking a warm shower before bed, using a hot water bottle filled with cold water, dampening a flannel, spreading out in a starfish position, swapping to a lightweight duvet, and keeping the bedroom cool by closing the windows during the day and opening them at night





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Summer Sleep Heatwave Warm Shower Cool Bedroom Starfish Position Lightweight Duvet Cold Water Bottle Flannel Method

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