Tackling Drug-Resistant Infections with Supercharged Immune Cells

Researchers have developed a new approach to tackling deadly drug-resistant infections by supercharging the body's own immune cells. This revolutionary method could potentially work against fungi, viruses, and other infections severe enough to be resistant to many medications.

A remarkable new approach to tackling deadly drug-resistant infections has been developed by scientists - by supercharging the body’s own immune cells instead of relying on new medicines.

Dr. Dearbhla Murphy, an immunologist at Trinity College Dublin led the research team. The researchers wanted to replicate the protective effect shown in COVID-19 and TB vaccines, which showed that certain genes in the immune system were switched on by interferon gamma. Previous studies had shown that people vaccinated against TB were less likely to die not just from TB but from other infections as well.

The new approach aims to support the body’s innate immune system, which is its rapid-response, first-line defence. The scientists exposed immune cells called macrophages to interferon gamma to enhance their response against infections.

As a result, the macrophages reacted faster, responded more strongly, and killed microbes far more effectively. Experts warn that additional research is needed before this approach can be translated into clinical settings. Interferon gamma is a naturally occurring immune-signalling molecule. Amping up immune activity too much could cause side effects such as excessive inflammation or tissue damage.

Furthermore, clinicians have observed side effects such as flu-like symptoms, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue in interferon gamma therapies. It's still unclear whether a drug version could be developed, and there could be risks of triggering or worsening autoimmune conditions in some patients.

However, by utilizing something the body produces naturally, it could potentially be a game-changer in the fight against drug-resistant infections





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Drug-Resistant Infections AMR Antimicrobial Resistance Immune Cells Interferon Gamma Macrophages Tuberculosis Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteria

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