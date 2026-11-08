TACA announces 2027 Silver Cup Award honorees

Cece Smith and Chris Luna are TACA’s 2027 Silver Cup Award honorees. The luncheon celebration is set for April 16.

The arts advocacy organization will honor Cece Smith and Chris Luna at the Silver Cup Luncheon on April 16 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. TACA is planning a big party next year, before 2026 wraps up.

The arts advocacy organization will celebrate Cece Smith and Chris Luna as its 2027 Silver Cup Award honorees during the 49Introduced by former Dallas mayor and arts advocate Annette Strauss, the TACA Silver Cup Award was established in 1979 to honor individuals whose dedication to arts and culture has helped shape North Texas' vibrant creative community. For nearly five decades, the award has recognized outstanding arts supporters whose generosity, leadership and service have strengthened local arts organizations and expanded opportunities for the arts to thrive.

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Past honorees include Margaret McDermott, Margot Perot, Stanley Marcus, Gene Jones, and Nancy Nasher. The 2026 TACA Silver Cup Award honorees were Nancy Carlson and Andy Smith.

“The TACA Silver Cup Award is a celebration of the individuals whose passion for the arts and commitment to our community make North Texas such a vibrant place to live,” said Maura Sheffler, Donna Wilhelm Family president and executive director of. “We are thrilled to honor Cece and Chris for their remarkable dedication to supporting the arts. Their generosity, leadership and service continue to make a meaningful difference in our cultural community, and we look forward to celebrating their contributions.

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” Kim Hext will chair the 2027 TACA Silver Cup Luncheon. Proceeds from the TACA Silver Cup Luncheon support TACA's mission to invest in the vibrancy and resilience of a diverse Dallas arts community through transformative grantmaking and professional development programs. Cece Smith is a philanthropist, business leader and longtime supporter of the North Texas arts community.

She is the former Chair of the Dallas Symphony Association and former President of the Dallas Symphony Foundation, where she has served in numerous leadership roles for more than 20 years. Her civic and philanthropic involvement includes The Dallas Opera, Dallas Bach Society, Texas Ballet Theater, The Cliburn, Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center, where she co-founded the President's Research Council. She also previously served as Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Smith is the retired co-founder and managing general partner of Phillips-Smith-Machens Venture Partners, a Dallas-based venture capital firm whose investments included PETsMART, Ulta Cosmetics, White House Black Market and Jamba Juice. She has served on the boards of several national retailers, including Brinker International, Michaels Stores and Pier 1 Imports. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Michigan and is a certified public accountant.

Chris Luna is President and CEO of the SPCA of Texas and a longtime civic and arts leader in North Texas. He is a current board member and past president of Dallas Theater Center, serves on the board of TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND and is an advisory board member and past vice chair of The Dallas Foundation. His previous arts involvement includes leadership roles with ArtReach, Shakespeare Festival of Dallas and Turtle Creek Chorale.

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Luna previously served three terms on the Dallas City Council, advocating for business development, housing and the arts. Before joining the SPCA of Texas, he was Vice President of Legal Affairs at T-Mobile USA. His extensive civic involvement includes leadership positions with The Dallas Assembly, Richardson Chamber of Commerce and Dallas Hispanic Law Foundation.

He has received numerous honors recognizing his legal, civic and community leadership, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Texas Lawbook and the Association of Corporate Counsel Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter. He earned degrees in accounting and law from the University of Texas at Austin.