Tabitha Willett Hermes Birkin Stolen From Pram in Chelsea Shop

Tabitha Willett reports her expensive Hermes Birkin bag stolen from her baby's pram at a Marks and Spencer in Chelsea. The theft highlights rising luxury crime in London.

Television personality Tabitha Willett has confirmed that her valuable Hermes Birkin handbag was stolen from her baby's pram during a routine shopping trip in south-west London. The incident occurred on Monday at a Marks and Spencer store located on the Kings Road in Chelsea, prompting Willett to publicly appeal for the return of her property.

Details of The Chelsea Shoplifting Incident

Willett, a former star of the reality series Made In Chelsea, took to Instagram to describe the event as a horrific violation of her personal space and security. She explained that the theft happened while she was distracted, having turned her attention to pick an item off a store shelf. During this brief moment, a thief snatched the designer bag from the hook on the back of her baby buggy.

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The stolen item is a Hermes Birkin 25 in elephant gris colorway with paladium hardware. Willett noted that the bag is highly recognizable due to the orange twillly attached to it. She posted a photograph of the handbag, taken just five minutes before the crime occurred, and urged anyone who sees it to contact her immediately.

The luxury accessory carries a significant monetary value, with similar models costing between £26,000 and £65,000. Beyond the financial loss, Willett emphasized the deep sentimental attachment she has to the item. She revealed that the handbag was a push present from her husband, making the theft particularly distressing given the circumstances.

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Broader Context of Luxury Crime in London

This specific incident mirrors a much larger and disturbing trend affecting the capital. Data collected by the Daily Mail through a Freedom of Information request with the Metropolitan Police reveals that thieves stole more than £5.5 million worth of luxury goods from Londoners over a 19-month period.

The statistics highlight a staggering rate of criminal targeting against high-end accessories. A total of 3,207 items, each valued at upwards of £1,000, were snatched on the streets of London. The actual total value is likely higher, as some stolen watches were valued at up to £30,000 each.

Westminster has emerged as the primary hotspot for these crimes. Between January 2024 and August 2025, the central London borough saw 363 handbags, 309 watches, and 104 jewellery items stolen. The area's concentration of famous high-end designer brands and entertainment stores makes it a prime location for brazen thefts.

The criminal wave is partly fueled by international gangs. Thieves are entering the UK from countries such as Algeria and Bulgaria to steal thousands of pounds worth of belongings. This has led to high-profile victimizations, including celebrities like Genevieve Chenneour, Christine Lampard, and Brittny Button.

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Impact on Consumers and Future Policing Measures

Willett and her family are no strangers to the pressures of public life in London. She welcomed a baby boy named Orlando in May with her husband, Harry Hoare. She is also a mother to her six-year-old daughter, Ottilie, from a previous relationship with Fraser Carruthers. The theft of her push present adds to the stress of raising a young family in a city with high crime rates.

The Metropolitan Police has acknowledged the severity of the issue. In response to the increase in thefts, the force has deployed around 100 extra officers to tackle common offences. However, figures suggest the success rate for recovering stolen items remains alarmingly low for many victims.

Among the most targeted brands, Rolex accounted for over 400 of the total watch thefts. Cartier and Omega followed as other frequently stolen watch brands. For handbags, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci were the most common targets, while jewellery from Cartier, Van Cleef, and Tiffany saw high theft rates.

Recovery remains rare but possible, as seen in the case of former boxer Amir Khan. In April 2022, Khan was targeted in a gunpoint robbery at the Sahara Grill restaurant in Leyton. His £70,000 diamond-encrusted watch was eventually recovered and returned by police, leading to the jail terms of the perpetrators involved in that specific case.