Tabitha Willett Hermes Birkin Stolen From Pram During Chelsea Shopping Trip

Former Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett reported her luxury Hermes Birkin stolen from her pram in Chelsea, highlighting a surge in high-value thefts across London.

Tabitha Willett reported a disturbing incident of theft in south-west London on Monday when her highly valuable Hermes Birkin handbag was stolen from her baby's pram. The former Made In Chelsea star was visiting a Marks and Spencer store on the Kings Road in Chelsea when thieves targeted her vehicle. While she bent down to retrieve an item from a shelf, the designer bag was removed from the hook on the back of the buggy. Her infant son, Orlando, was sleeping inside the pram at the time of the crime.

The Incident Details And Item Description

Willett took to Instagram to share the news of the theft, describing the event as a horrible violation. The stolen item is a Birkin 25 model finished in elephant gris leather with paladium hardware. She posted images of the handbag and a previous photo taken just five minutes before the incident to help identify it. The bag is easily recognizable by the distinctive orange twillly attached to it. Willett has asked the public to message her if anyone spots the item.

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High Market Value And Sentimental Importance

The stolen Hermes Birkin represents a significant financial loss, with similar models commanding prices between £26,000 and £65,000. Beyond the monetary worth, Willett emphasized the deep personal significance of the handbag. She identified the designer item as a push present given to her by her husband, Harry Hoare. Willett welcomed baby boy Orlando in May, making the theft of the sentimental gift particularly distressing for the family. She is also a mother to six-year-old Ottilie from her previous relationship with Fraser Carruthers.

Surge In Luxury Goods Crime Across The Capital

This specific theft occurs against a backdrop of rising criminal activity targeting high-end goods in London. Data collected by the Daily Mail through a Freedom of Information request with the Metropolitan Police reveals that thieves stole more than £5.5 million worth of luxury watches, handbags, and jewellery from Londoners over a 19-month period. A total of 3,207 high-end items, each worth at least £1,000, were snatched on the streets. The actual total value is likely much higher, as some stolen watches were valued at £30,000 or more.

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Geographic Hotspots And Targeted Brands

Westminster remains the primary hotspot for these crimes, recording 363 handbag thefts, 309 watch thefts, and 104 jewellery thefts between January 2024 and August 2025. The area is home to many famous high-end designer brands, attracting brazen criminals. Rolex watches were the most targeted brand, accounting for over 400 thefts, followed by Cartier and Omega. Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci handbags were the most frequently stolen bags. Jewellery from Cartier, Van Cleef, and Tiffany was also highly targeted. Organized gangs from countries including Algeria and Bulgaria are increasingly entering the UK to commit these offenses.

Law Enforcement Response And Recovery Efforts

Despite the Metropolitan Police insisting they are cracking down on such crimes, the success rate for recovering stolen items remains low. The force has deployed approximately 100 extra officers to tackle common offences blighting the capital. While high-profile cases like the robbery of boxer Amir Khan's £70,000 diamond-encrusted watch resulted in convictions, recovery is not guaranteed. Khan thanked the police for returning his timepiece, which he later auctioned for charity. The theft of Willett's Birkin adds to a growing list of high-profile victims, including actress Genevieve Chenneour and broadcaster Christine Lampard, who have recently suffered similar losses.