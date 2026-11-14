Tabitha Stoecker Turns Tragedy into Strictly Come Dancing Success

Olympic skeleton champion Tabitha Stoecker reveals how losing her father at age one inspired her Strictly Come Dancing journey and upcoming Gladiators role.

Olympic skeleton champion Tabitha 'Tabby' Stoecker has revealed that the tragic loss of her father to a fatal car crash when she was one year old serves as the primary motivation for her participation in Strictly Come Dancing. The 25-year-old athlete explains that this profound personal history fundamentally reshaped her worldview, teaching her to seize every moment and opportunity that life presents.

Parental Loss Inspires Dance Career

Ms Stoecker, who was raised by her mother following the accident, stated that losing her dad changed her perspective on the world and made life feel difficult. She expressed gratitude for the positive outlook she developed, noting that the experience helps her stay grounded, positive, and compassionate toward others because she understands that tomorrow is never guaranteed.

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The Londoner emphasized that remembering her father's memory helps her push through physical pain and doubt. When her feet hurt and she questions her ability to continue, she reminds herself of her desire to enjoy these unique opportunities and to live fully without knowing what the next day will bring.

Sports Skills Do Not Translate to Ballroom

Ms Stoecker, who placed second on the leaderboard last week with professional partner Mark Karmalita, is currently a favorite to win the series and lift the glitterball trophy. She admitted that she previously assumed there would be a significant crossover between skeleton racing and ballroom dancing, but quickly learned that the two disciplines are almost polar opposites.

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She noted that the way she experiences fear and adrenaline in skeleton is totally different from the feeling on the dance floor. Although she expected to feel prepared, she found that she still needed to take deep breaths during the thirty seconds before her performances to calm her nerves and focus.

Olympic Success Builds On Personal Strength

The British Skeleton racer and Olympic champion won a gold medal earlier this year, adding to her list of athletic achievements. She described her resilience as a super strength and said she is weirdly grateful for the lessons she extracted from her childhood tragedy. This mental fortitude has become central to her approach in both competitive sports and entertainment.

Her performance on Strictly Come Dancing has showcased her ability to adapt to new challenges, proving that her athletic discipline can be applied to entirely different arenas. The combination of her professional dance partnership and her natural athletic ability has positioned her as a strong contender for the title.

Future Television Roles Await

This appearance on Strictly Come Dancing is just the beginning of Ms Stoecker's expanding television career. She was recently announced as a new superhuman for the BBC's Gladiators reboot, which is scheduled to return for its fourth series in January 2027. This role aligns with her background in high-performance sports and adds another layer to her public persona.

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Ms Stoecker is currently dating Pat Atkin, a retired skeleton race driver who has now moved into sports marketing. Their shared background in the sport likely provides a strong common ground, supporting her busy schedule as she balances athletic training, dance rehearsals, and upcoming television commitments.