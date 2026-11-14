Tabitha Stoecker Draws Strength From Father's Death for Strictly Come Dancing

Olympic champion Tabitha Stoecker reveals how losing her father at age one inspires her Strictly Come Dancing journey and upcoming Gladiators role in 2027.

Olympic skeleton champion Tabitha Stoecker is channeling profound personal loss into competitive drive on the BBC dance show. The British athlete, who won gold earlier this year, recently lost her father in a fatal car crash when she was merely one year old. This early tragedy has fundamentally reshaped her outlook on life and career opportunities.

Personal Tragedy Fuels Dance Ambition

Stoecker explains that experiencing such significant loss at such a young age altered her entire perspective on the world. She describes the experience as difficult but notes that it instilled a deep gratitude for every moment and opportunity available to her. This mindset helps her remain grounded, positive, and compassionate toward others facing their own challenges.

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The athlete emphasizes that remembering her father's absence helps her push through physical pain during dance rehearsals. When her feet hurt or she doubts her ability, she recalls that she has overcome far greater hardships. She chooses to enjoy the process because she acknowledges that the future is uncertain and precious.

Unexpected Challenges in Dance

Despite her athletic prowess, Stoecker found the transition from skeleton racing to ballroom dancing surprisingly difficult. She had anticipated a stronger crossover between the two disciplines, but discovered they are nearly polar opposites. The adrenaline and fear responses in dancing differ completely from those experienced during high-speed racing.

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She thought her athletic background would prepare her for the pressure, but the thirty seconds before dancing still require intense focus. Stoecker must use deep breathing exercises to calm her nerves before performing with professional partner Mark Karmalita. This mental adjustment is crucial for her success in the competition.

Competitive Success and Future Projects

Stoecker placed second on the leaderboard last week with Karmalita, positioning her as a favorite to win the glitterball trophy. Her strong performance has highlighted her potential to become a dominant force in this year's series. Fans and experts alike view her combination of athletic discipline and emotional depth as a winning formula.

Beyond the dance floor, Stoecker is expanding her television presence with a new role on the BBC's Gladiators reboot. She will appear as a superhuman in the nostalgic competition show, which returns for its fourth series in January 2027. This announcement marks just the beginning of her growing career in reality television.

Her personal life also features a shared athletic background, as she is currently dating Pat Atkin. Atkin is a former skeleton race driver who has now retired from competition. He currently works in sports marketing, maintaining a connection to the world of professional athletics. Their relationship adds another layer to Stoecker's public narrative as she balances multiple high-profile commitments.