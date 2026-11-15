Tabitha Maddix On Grieving A Narcissistic Mother Without Sadness

Writer Tabitha Maddix explains why she feels no grief after her mother's death at 84, detailing the complex impact of lifelong narcissistic abuse.

Tabitha Maddix reports a unanimous wave of distress from her social circle upon learning that her mother passed away at the age of 84 following stroke complications. Friends, acquaintances, and even staff at Octopus Energy reacted with deep sorrow, insisting that losing a parent is an unbearable loss that no one truly recovers from. The general consensus among those who have experienced similar bereavement is one of profound devastation and lingering dread regarding the permanence of such a separation.

The Stark Contrast In Personal Grief Response

Maddix reveals that she is the sole individual who does not feel devastated by this loss, a reality she has had to conceal from most people to avoid being perceived as a psychopath or monster. Unlike the death of her father ten years ago, which left her broken and requiring two years and antidepressants to process, the passing of her mother elicited almost no sadness. She describes the event as having the moon disappear from the sky, a symbolic change that feels weird but does not trigger emotional pain because she was never genuinely connected to the figure who once dominated her world.

Also read Tabitha Stoecker Draws Strength From Father's Death for Strictly Come Dancing

This lack of tears has become a taboo subject for Maddix, who writes under a pseudonym to safely express her true feelings without fear of judgment. The author emphasizes that she refuses to feel ashamed of her emotional detachment, even though it contradicts societal expectations for how a daughter should mourn her mother. Her reaction stands in polar opposition to the intense grief she experienced a decade prior, highlighting the unique complexity of grieving a parent with whom the relationship was deeply complicated and controlling.

Identifying Narcissistic Abuse And Control

Maddix characterizes her mother as an outrageous narcissist who viewed her daughter not as an independent person, but as an extension of herself, similar to an arm or leg under total control. This entitlement included reading Maddix's personal diary, speaking to her friends behind her back, and sharing intimate private details of her life with strangers. The boundary violations were so severe that Maddix could not maintain any privacy, as her mother believed that anything belonging to Maddix inherently belonged to her as well.

Advertisement

A particularly telling memory from Maddix's adolescence involves her sixteenth birthday, where her mother attempted to hijack the celebration as a joint event marking her own sixteenth anniversary of motherhood. When Maddix refused this ambush, her mother punished her by refusing to speak to her for over a week, effectively sending her to Coventry while living in the same house. The parents were divorced at the time, meaning there was no external intervention to stop this emotional withdrawal, and on the actual day of the birthday, her mother offered no card or present whatsoever.

At the time, Maddix felt immense pressure as an only child to provide the validation her mother demanded, rarely possessing the ability to say no. It was only through weekly therapy for five and a half years, starting in her late twenties, that she began to understand the long-term damage. The therapy initially addressed a romantic heartbreak but quickly shifted focus to the relationship with her mother and the persona Maddix had developed in response to that environment.

Long Term Psychological Impact And Recovery

Daughters of narcissistic mothers often suffer from low self-confidence, difficulty identifying their own emotions, anxiety, and a compulsive tendency to please others at their own expense. Maddix identifies herself as a textbook case of these symptoms, explaining that the absence of expected love from a primary caregiver fosters a deep sense of worthlessness that is incredibly difficult to shake off. She notes that her mother lacked self-awareness and would frequently diagnose other people with narcissism, completely unaware of her own behavior.

Despite the abuse, Maddix acknowledges that her mother believed she was a wonderful mother and did not act with deliberate malice, but rather as a product of her own difficult childhood. Maddix never informed her mother about her therapy sessions, knowing her mother would have demanded to know every word discussed in the sessions. With the help of a therapist, she engaged in significant work to establish firm boundaries, allowing her to survive and eventually find a path toward healing that does not require performative grief for a parent who never truly saw her as a person.