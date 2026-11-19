Tabitha Bennett defeats 30 rivals to become Miss England, joining her mother Vicky as the first relative pair to reach the finals in the pageant's 97-year history.

Tabitha Bennett, a 21-year-old fashion student from Knutsford, Cheshire, has been crowned the new Miss England following a decisive victory at the national final on November 17. She triumphed over more than 30 other finalists to claim the title at the United Kingdom's premier beauty competition, securing her spot to represent the nation at the upcoming Miss World pageant.

Historic Win Four Decades After Mother's Era

Tabitha Bennett's victory marks a historic milestone in the 97-year history of the competition, as she and her mother Vicky become the first relatives to reach the finals simultaneously. Her mother Vicky, now 61, competed on the same catwalk in 1986, creating a remarkable generational link that has earned the pair the moniker of Britain's most glamorous mum and daughter. This achievement underscores a unique legacy within the organization, which was once directed by Angie Beasley, a figure who knew Vicky during her own competitive years.

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Resilience Against Online Scam Targets

The road to the crown for Tabitha Bennett was not without significant personal challenges, particularly a severe cyber harassment incident that occurred last October. Web scammers had stolen her photographs from Instagram to create inappropriate fake profiles, forcing Tabitha to contact the police and seriously consider withdrawing from the contest. She admitted that the trolling caused tears and fear, yet her determination to compete ultimately prevailed, leading to her success at the Athena Event Arena in Leicester.

Recycled Fashion Tribute and Final Results

During the final runway presentations, Tabitha Bennett wore a custom outfit inspired by the late Princess Diana, which she constructed entirely from recycled materials, showcasing her commitment to sustainable fashion. The final day began with a makeup-free catwalk sponsored by The One Clinic, where 33 finalists presented themselves to the judges. Tabitha secured first place, while Miss Lincolnshire Milly Everatt, a heavy goods vehicle driver, took second place, and Miss London Lisa Austin claimed the third position.

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Mother Daughter Legacy and Previous Titles

Both Tabitha and Vicky share a strong portfolio of regional titles that preceded their national success, highlighting a family tradition of pageantry excellence. Tabitha was crowned Miss Lancashire earlier this year, an accolade her mother also won back in 1986. Furthermore, Tabitha won Miss Blackpool in 2024, mirroring her mother's victory in the same crown in 1984, when Vicky was running a baby supplies shop and actively participating in the local beauty circuit.

Advocacy Platform and Miss World Qualification

Following her coronation, Tabitha Bennett has pledged to utilize her Miss England platform to raise awareness about online bullying and help tackle the digital harassment issues she experienced firsthand. She will now prepare to compete in the 76th Miss World competition, which is scheduled to take place in Tanzania next September. Her mother Vicky expressed immense pride in the achievement, noting that seeing her daughter succeed in the same arena was an emotional highlight that brought her to tears of joy.