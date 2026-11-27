T-Technologies buyout offer for Cian Group faces uncertainty as major shareholders exit. New owners Levan Nazarov and Aton hold key stakes ahead of February 24 deadline.

The ownership structure of Cian Group has undergone a significant transformation as key shareholders sold their stakes through brokers, creating new complications for the pending buyout offer from T-Technologies. Structures linked to founders Dmitry Kryukov, Dmitry Demin, and Maxim Melnikov, along with five Hong Kong-based companies, have exited their positions as major investors in the real estate platform. Their shares were acquired by Levan Nazarov's real estate technology firm, ООО "Технологии недвижимости", and the investment company Aton.

New Shareholders Acquire Major Stakes

Levan Nazarov's entity has acquired a 21.97% stake in Cian Group, while Aton has secured 21.41%. These exits were not executed as a direct block sale but were processed through brokers, with the total value of the transferred packages estimated at over 30 billion rubles based on exchange quotations. The new owners now hold combined stakes that exceed 43% of the company, giving them substantial influence over the strategic direction of the business.

Also read Nick Carter to stand trial for sexual battery case after losing dismissal bid

T-Technologies Buyout Offer Details

T-Technologies launched a voluntary offer to purchase up to 100% of Cian Group's shares at ₽993.05 per share. This price represents a premium of nearly 30% to market prices at the time of the announcement. The offer remains open until February 24 and is strictly conditional on the acceptance of at least half of all shares to proceed successfully. This high-stakes transaction is designed to consolidate T-Technologies' position in the digital real estate sector.

Market Reaction and Share Price Drop

Following the disclosure of the ownership changes, Cian Group's shares fell 4.7% to around 900 rubles. This decline reflects market uncertainty regarding the future control of the company and the potential outcome of the pending buyout. Investors are closely monitoring the situation as the new major shareholders decide whether to tender their shares to T-Technologies, which could determine the success of the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strategic Exit and Board Committee Formation

The departure of long-standing major shareholders suggests a strategic exit ahead of T-Technologies' buyout attempt. By selling through brokers, the exiting parties likely aimed to avoid favoring a single buyer and to maximize proceeds in the open market. Cian's board met on November 24 to form a special committee to evaluate the T-Technologies offer, though results have not been disclosed. This committee must now assess fairness given the recent ownership changes.

Future Uncertainty for Cian Group

The success of T-Technologies' bid now hinges on the decisions of Levan Nazarov and Aton. If these new owners choose not to tender their shares, the offer may fail to reach the required 50% threshold. This outcome could lead to prolonged ownership uncertainty and continued pressure on the share price. The Russian real estate market's digital transformation makes this a pivotal moment for Cian Group's future direction and market stability.