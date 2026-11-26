University of Reading researchers use DinoSAW to prove T. rex and theropods ripped meat via diagonal backward pulls, requiring 34% less force than vertical bites.

Dr Manabu Sakamoto from the University of Reading has led a groundbreaking study revealing that the Tyrannosaurus rex likely tore prey meat using powerful backward tugs rather than vertical biting. This new understanding of theropod feeding behavior challenges long-held Hollywood stereotypes of dinosaurs crushing bones with straight-down bites. The research demonstrates that these apex predators utilized their curved, serrated teeth to slice through flesh with significantly less effort than previously assumed.

DinoSAW Machine Testing Reveals Cutting Efficiency

Scientists utilized a specialized apparatus known as the DinoSAW to measure the mechanical forces involved in different dental motions. The device allowed the team to push replica theropod teeth into ballistics gel, a synthetic material commonly used to mimic the density and resistance of animal flesh. By recording sensor data during the tests, the researchers could quantify the exact physical effort required for distinct cutting techniques.

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The experimental data showed a clear difference in efficiency depending on the angle of the tooth insertion. Replicas required approximately a third less force to cut through the flesh-like material when dragged diagonally backwards compared to vertical biting. This mechanical advantage suggests that the geometry of the teeth was specifically optimized for pulling motions rather than crushing impacts.

Comparative Force Metrics and Stress Distribution

Quantitative analysis of the ballistics gel tests provided precise figures for the forces exerted during the different feeding styles. A diagonal backward pull required an average peak force of 14 newtons to penetrate and cut the material. In contrast, a standard vertical bite demanded a significantly higher average peak force of 21.4 newtons to achieve a similar result.

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High-speed filming of the gel under polarized light further illuminated why the diagonal motion was superior. Vertical biting generated bright flashes of concentrated stress in the gel, indicating high pressure at a single point. Diagonal pulling distributed the stress more evenly across the material and maintained lower overall stress levels. This distribution mirrors how a steak knife engages both cutting edges to slice through food.

Anatomical Reasons for Diagonal Tearing Efficiency

The efficiency of the diagonal pull stems from the specific shape of theropod teeth. While a vertical bite primarily engages only the serrated front edge of the tooth, a backward pull follows the natural curvature of the tooth. This motion activates both serrated edges simultaneously, effectively doubling the cutting surface area. Dr Manabu Sakamoto noted that this design allowed predators to maximize the utility of every tooth during feeding.

This anatomical mechanism points to a feeding style that relied on strong neck muscles rather than just jaw strength. Dr Sakamoto explained that the dinosaurs used their powerful S-shaped necks to tug meat off carcasses after sinking their teeth in. This method closely resembles the feeding behavior of modern birds of prey, which are living descendants of theropods. Komodo dragons also exhibit similar feeding traits with their comparable tooth structures.

Implications for Fossil Analysis and Future Research

These findings align with fossil evidence, such as grooves and bite marks found on dinosaur bones, which indicate teeth were dragged across surfaces. The study challenges earlier theories that suggested theropods bit down first and then pulled. Dr Philip Anderson from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign argued that a two-step process would waste energy, whereas pulling likely drove both the initial puncture and the subsequent cut.

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Dr Philip Anderson emphasized that physics and engineering methods allow scientists to infer efficient behaviors of extinct animals. The team plans to expand the use of the DinoSAW system to test other dental structures. Future experiments will investigate the cookie-cutter incisors of extinct sabre-toothed cats to further refine our understanding of ancient predator mechanics.