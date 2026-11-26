New research led by Dr Manabu Sakamoto at the University of Reading reveals T. rex ripped meat with backward tugs using DinoSAW technology, requiring significantly less force than vertical bites.

Scientists have overturned long-held assumptions about how the Tyrannosaurus rex consumed its meals, revealing that the apex predator likely tore flesh apart with powerful backward tugs rather than crushing it with straight-down bites. This groundbreaking conclusion comes from a study led by Dr Manabu Sakamoto, a palaeobiologist at the University of Reading, who utilized a specialized testing apparatus known as the DinoSAW to simulate prehistoric feeding behaviors.

Testing T. rex Teeth with DinoSAW Technology

The research team constructed a replica of a theropod tooth and subjected it to rigorous mechanical testing using ballistics gel, a synthetic material frequently employed in medical and forensic contexts to mimic the density and resistance of biological flesh. The DinoSAW machine allowed the researchers to precisely control the angle and direction of the tooth's movement, recording the exact amount of force required to penetrate the gel under different conditions. By comparing the mechanical resistance encountered during vertical biting against diagonal backward pulling, the study provided quantifiable data on the efficiency of each feeding motion.

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Analysis of the data indicated that replica dinosaur teeth required approximately one-third less force to cut through the flesh-like material when dragged backwards diagonally compared to the force needed for a straight vertical bite. The sensors captured an average peak force of 14 newtons for the diagonal pull, whereas the vertical bite demanded 21.4 newtons. This significant disparity suggests that the backward tugging motion was not only more efficient but also required substantially less energy expenditure from the predator, a crucial advantage for a massive animal like the T. rex.

Anatomical Efficiency and Stress Distribution

The superior efficiency of the diagonal pull is attributed to the unique morphology of theropod teeth, which are curved backwards and serrated along both edges. When a vertical bite is executed, only the serrated front edge of the tooth engages with the material, limiting its cutting potential. In contrast, a backward pull follows the natural curvature of the tooth, engaging both serrated edges simultaneously. This mechanism operates similarly to a steak knife, allowing for a cleaner and more effective slice through tough tissue without requiring excessive downward pressure.

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Furthermore, the researchers utilized polarised light filming to visualize the internal stress patterns within the ballistics gel. This visual analysis revealed that vertical biting created concentrated areas of high stress, manifested as bright flashes in the gel. Conversely, the diagonal pulling motion distributed stress more evenly across the material at lower levels. This distribution minimizes the risk of tooth breakage or damage, indicating that theropods evolved a feeding strategy that protected their dental structures while maximizing meat removal efficiency.

Comparative Analysis with Modern Predators

These findings draw direct parallels between the feeding habits of extinct theropods and living animals such as birds of prey. Dr Sakamoto noted that the behavior resembles an eagle tearing at a carcass, where the animal sinks its talons and beak into the prey and uses powerful neck muscles to pull back. This method relies on the strength of the neck and body rather than just jaw strength, allowing the predator to remove large chunks of meat effectively. The study highlights that this feeding strategy is not unique to dinosaurs but is shared with other efficient carnivores that face similar mechanical challenges.

Additionally, the research identifies the Komodo dragon as another modern reptile possessing similar teeth and likely employing comparable feeding mechanics. The presence of fossil bite marks on dinosaur bones, often appearing as distinct grooves, further supports the theory that teeth were dragged across surfaces rather than just punctured into them. These physical traces in the fossil record provide tangible evidence that aligns with the experimental data, reinforcing the conclusion that dragging was a primary method of flesh removal.

Implications for Dinosaur Behavior and Science

The study challenges earlier theories that suggested theropods would first bite down and then pull back, arguing that such a two-step process would be inefficient and waste energy. The new evidence suggests that the backward pull likely drove both the initial puncture and the subsequent cutting action, making the process more streamlined. Dr Philip Anderson, a professor of evolution, ecology, and behaviour at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and co-author of the study, emphasized that physics and engineering methods allow scientists to investigate the most probable behaviors of extinct animals.

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This research has significant implications for future studies on dinosaur biology, particularly in modeling skull mechanics and bite forces. Scientists must now consider the direction of the bite and the dynamics of pulling forces, not just the maximum strength of the jaw, to accurately reconstruct feeding behaviors. The team plans to utilize the DinoSAW system to test other teeth and feeding motions, including the cookie-cutter incisors of extinct sabre-toothed cats, expanding our understanding of prehistoric carnivore ecology.