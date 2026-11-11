Actress T'Nia Miller discusses the death of Jocasta in VisionQuest season 1 episode 8, her character's capture by Ultron, and potential returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actress T'Nia Miller has confirmed that her character Jocasta meets a definitive end in the season one finale of VisionQuest. The episode, titled Forever, marks a significant turning point for the Disney+ original series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Miller joined ScreenRant in an exclusive interview to discuss the narrative consequences of this development.

Jocasta Captured by Ultron in Season Finale

The conclusion of the latest episode reveals that Ultron retains possession of Jocasta's drive following the events of the story. This development places the character directly under the control of the villainous artificial intelligence. Miller acknowledged this outcome during her discussion with ScreenRant reporter Andy Behbakht. She noted that she shares the audience's uncertainty regarding her character's ultimate fate beyond the show.

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Miller emphasized that her status is currently tied to Ultron's actions. She stated that viewers must wait to see what happens next given her position in the antagonist's hands. This cliffhanger sets up potential future conflicts involving the rogue AI. The post-credits scene explicitly confirms that the drive remains in Ultron's possession.

Miller Hopes for Avengers Integration in Future Roles

If Marvel Studios decides to bring Jocasta back into the timeline, Miller expressed a strong desire to explore the character's deeper comic book mythology. She highlighted Jocasta's established history with Earth's Mightiest Heroes as a key area for future storytelling. Miller specifically mentioned wanting to see the character continue work alongside the Avengers.

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The actress referenced her previous role in Free Rein when discussing her appreciation for complex character arcs. She indicated that seeing Jo Carrington resume activities she began earlier would be ideal. Miller described such a development as super cool and highly desirable for fans of the franchise. This approach would align the television character more closely with traditional superhero team dynamics.

No Current Filming for Phase Six Superhero Movies

When asked about potential appearances in upcoming Phase six films, Miller clarified that she has not filmed any scenes for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. She responded with a firm negative to questions about hidden cameos in those productions. Miller admitted that while other actors have popped up in those projects, Jocasta is not among them at this time.

This confirmation rules out immediate visibility for the character in the next major theatrical releases. The focus remains on completing the current Multiverse Saga through existing television content. Fans cannot expect sudden appearances from Jocasta in the near-term cinematic slate. The character's storyline is currently confined to the streaming platform narrative.

Speculation Surrounds Potential Spinoff Projects

With no plans for a second season of VisionQuest currently in place, discussions about alternative formats have emerged. Miller voiced openness to the idea of an Ultron and Jocasta spinoff project. She engaged positively with the concept of exploring the dynamic between the two characters further.

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Miller suggested that such a series could offer unique storytelling opportunities. She questioned what the format of such a spinoff might look like in practice. The possibility of James Spader reprising his role as Ultron adds weight to these discussions. This offshoot could serve as a bridge to future phases of the franchise.

All episodes of VisionQuest are currently available for streaming on Disney+. The series continues to expand the Marvel Television footprint following the launch of the streaming service. New and established characters gain prominence through these dedicated television narratives. The completion of this trilogy signals the end of one era while setting the stage for another.