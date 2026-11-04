T'Nia Miller Joins Cast of Alfonso Cuarón's Last Days Series

T'Nia Miller joins the cast of a new psychological horror series based on Adam Nevill's novel. The project is executive produced by Alfonso Cuarón and others.

T'Nia Miller has officially joined the ensemble cast of an upcoming one-hour psychological horror thriller series. This addition expands the previously announced lineup for the production, which is currently in active development. The series draws its narrative foundation from Adam Nevill's novel titled Last Days.

Caitríona Balfe Leads Psychological Thriller Project

Caitríona Balfe headlines the series while also serving as an executive producer on the project. She plays the central character Rose, who is depicted as a relentless documentary filmmaker and a recently divorced mother. The story follows Rose as she initiates a new investigative project focused on a mysterious twenty-first-century cult known as the Church of Ascension. Despite her professional brilliance in uncovering truths about others, Rose struggles to resolve her own personal conflicts.

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Plot Explores Cult Teachings And Insidious Threats

The narrative arc involves Rose finding unexpected refuge within the teachings of the mysterious cult she is documenting. However, this sanctuary quickly transforms into a source of danger as she discovers something far more insidious beneath the surface. Per Deadline, the series explores evil and innocence at the highest level. It asks how far individuals will go and what they will sacrifice to protect loved ones, even when the greatest threat may be themselves.

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Executive Producers Include Alfonso And Carlos Cuarón

Gabriela Rodriguez and Richard Schwartz are executive producing the series for Esperanto Filmoj alongside Alfonso Cuarón and Carlos Cuarón. Steve Golin, David Levine, and Zack Hayden serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content. Natalie Erika James and Christian White also hold executive producer credits on the project. James serves as the lead director, with the script penned by James, White, and the Cuarón brothers. Anonymous Content also produces the series.

Production Details And Development Status

The project represents a significant collaboration between multiple major production entities in the entertainment industry. The involvement of high-profile filmmakers like Alfonso Cuarón signals a high-budget approach to the adaptation. The series aims to deliver a intense viewing experience through its focus on psychological tension and horror elements. The creative team is working to translate the novel's themes into a compelling visual format for television audiences.