T'Nia Miller Discusses Jocasta Return and Ultron Connection in MCU

Actress T'Nia Miller reveals her thoughts on Jocasta's survival in Avengers: Doomsday and denies filming for Avengers: Secret Wars, while expressing interest in a potential spinoff.

Actress T'Nia Miller has provided new insights into the future of her character Jocasta within the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the conclusion of VisionQuest. The recent finale of the series left the fate of Jocasta in question, particularly after a complex dynamic developed between her and the villain Ultron. Miller, who plays Jocasta, recently addressed fan speculation regarding her character's potential return in a new interview. She confirmed that Jocasta survived the events of the finale, setting the stage for future storylines involving the artificial intelligence character.

Jocasta Survival and Ultron Connection

The VisionQuest finale revealed that Jocasta was not truly dead despite previous indications to the contrary. A post-credits scene showed Jocasta physically present in Ultron's hands, signaling that her character is alive and potentially under his control. This development has sparked significant interest among fans who have grown attached to the character's arc. T'Nia Miller addressed this specific scenario directly in her interview, acknowledging the situation with a sense of intrigue and openness to future possibilities. She noted that her character is currently in a precarious position but left the door open for her to reappear in upcoming Marvel projects.

Also read The VR Disney Plus app on Meta Quest now has 3D movies

Miller's Views on Character Future

T'Nia Miller expressed her personal desire to see Jocasta return to the ranks of the Avengers, mirroring her comic book counterpart. She mentioned that she would love to see the character continue the work that Jo Carrington, her human host, had started. Miller stated that it would be super cool to see Jocasta operate alongside other Avengers, fulfilling a role she is known for in the source material. However, she also clarified that she does not have definitive information about her character's immediate future in the franchise. She emphasized that she is in the same boat as the fans, waiting to see what the Marvel Studios creative team decides next.

Denied Role in Avengers: Secret Wars

Despite hopes for a quick return, Miller provided a clear answer regarding the upcoming film Avengers: Secret Wars. She explicitly stated that she had not filmed anything for the movie, debunking rumors of an imminent appearance. This confirmation means that Jocasta will not be appearing in the next major crossover event at least not in a capacity that has been filmed. Fans hoping for a sooner rather than later reappearance in that specific film will need to adjust their expectations. The absence from Secret Wars highlights the uncertain timeline for Jocasta's integration into the broader MCU narrative.

Advertisement

Interest in Jocasta and Ultron Spinoff

While a direct return in Secret Wars is off the table, Miller showed interest in the idea of a dedicated spinoff series. She suggested that a project centered on Jocasta and Ultron could be a compelling next step for both characters. The popularity of their dynamic in VisionQuest has made such a concept appealing to both the actress and the fanbase. However, it is important to note that no such project is currently in official development or announced by Marvel Studios. Miller's comments reflect her enthusiasm for exploring the relationship further but do not constitute a confirmation of any upcoming production plans.

What Comes Next for Jocasta

The future of Jocasta in the MCU remains unclear as of this writing. T'Nia Miller's comments serve as a bridge between the conclusion of VisionQuest and the potential for future appearances. The cliffhanger ending ensures that the character is still relevant to the overarching story, particularly with Ultron involved. Fans continue to speculate on how and when Jocasta might return to the screen. Whether through a direct MCU film, a new series, or a surprise cameo, the character's survival keeps her legacy alive in the public consciousness. Marvel Studios has yet to announce any concrete plans regarding Jocasta's next major appearance.