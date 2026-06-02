SZA's Grammy Nominations, Met Gala Statement, and Don Toliver's Tour Highlights

A comprehensive overview of SZA's major Grammy nominations for 'Luther,' her iconic eBay-sourced Met Gala dress, and her surprise appearance supporting Don Toliver on tour, alongside details on Toliver's 'E85' video and chart success.

At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards , held on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, SZA was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for her track "Luther," marking a significant milestone in her already illustrious career.

The event highlighted her rising influence, not just as a performer but as a cultural figure whose work continues to resonate across genres. Her presence at the ceremony underscored a defining moment for contemporary R&B and hip-hop, celebrating artistic innovation and cross-genre collaboration. Beyond the awards, SZA's recent public appearances have captured widespread attention. Most notably, her stunning appearance at the Met Gala featured a custom dress crafted entirely from vintage pieces sourced from eBay.

This bold fashion statement, embodying both sustainability and personal expression, sparked conversations about individuality and resourcefulness in high fashion. SZA explained that the design reflects how she sees herself, blending eclectic elements into a cohesive, deeply personal narrative. The look was widely praised for its originality and message, reinforcing her status as a trendsetter who challenges conventional red-carpet norms.

Meanwhile, rapper Don Toliver has been making headlines with the release of his dynamic new music video for "E85," which includes a dramatic narrative where he is extracted by helicopter-courtesy of Kali Uchis-to evade police. The video's high-energy visuals and cinematic storytelling have contributed to the song's climb on the charts, currently sitting within the Top 40. Toliver's ongoing tour has also been a major success, with special guest appearances enhancing the live experience.

During a recent New York show, SZA made a surprise cameo, emerging from a stage design inspired by the Mount Wilson Observatory. Her enthusiastic introduction of Toliver-"I might be your biggest fan"-and their performance of collaborations like "La Bebe (Remix)" and an unreleased track, electrified the audience. Additional collaborators, including the opening act, joined for moments like their "K9" duet, illustrating the strong sense of community within Toliver's tour.

The North American leg of the tour continues, with stops in Baltimore, Detroit, and Toronto, further solidifying Toliver's momentum as a leading figure in modern hip-hop and rap





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SZA Grammy Awards Met Gala Don Toliver Kali Uchis E85 La Bebe Concert Tour Fashion Music Video

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