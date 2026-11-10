SZA Reportedly Set to Headline Festival in April 2027 as New Music Teasers Build

SZA is reportedly in line to headline a desert music festival in April 2027, alongside Dua Lipa and Tame Impala, as she teases new music.

SZA, the seven-time Grammy winner, appears to have confirmed that she will headline a music festival in the desert next April, which would place the performance in April 2027. The announcement follows her appearance at the BET Awards 2026, held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28, 2026. Her recent social media activity has also signaled that fans should expect a new song and a tour in the coming year.

SZA Appears Set to Headline the 2027 Festival Bill

SZA is reportedly the leading candidate to headline the festival's 2027 lineup, according to reports from multiple publications. The same reports name Dua Lipa and Tame Impala as the other two purported candidates for the top billing. The reports have not been confirmed by the festival in the source material, so the listing should be treated as unofficial until the organizers announce the lineup.

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The hype around the festival slot grew after a fan video that SZA reposted to her Story. The clip expressed excitement for new music and a tour coming next year, and SZA shared it with her audience without adding a detailed statement. That repost, shared under the caption 'SZACHELLA', became one of the clearest signals that her team and fans are already anticipating the next phase of her career.

SZA Teases New Music From a Tropical Beach Setup

SZA is actively teasing new music, and the clearest evidence came from a video she posted of her microphone setup in a tropical beach location. A few days before the SZACHELLA repost, she wrote over the clip that she had made a song about feeling like a difficult woman that day, using a crude word in the caption. She paired the post with a snippet of an upbeat track whose lyrics asked whether it was wrong to tell a man not to treat her that way.

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The teaser has since become a running thread on her Story. SZA has shared a series of videos showing fans reacting to and dancing along with the snippet, which turned the preview into a shared moment between the singer and her audience. In one of these posts, she asked her followers whether they had really missed her, a line that captured the playful tone of the rollout.

What the Festival Slot and New Music Mean for Fans

For fans, the reported festival headline would signal a major live appearance in April 2027, with the source suggesting that a tour is also planned for next year. Festival bills of this scale typically draw large international audiences, so a confirmed SZA slot would give ticket buyers and travelers a clear date to plan around once the organizers publish the official schedule.

The immediate next steps depend on official confirmations from the festival organizers and from SZA's own team. Until a lineup is published and a release date for the new music is announced, fans can rely on the singer's posts and the teaser clips she continues to share as the most direct sources for updates on the music and tour plans.