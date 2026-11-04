SZA Details Anxiety and Creative Process Behind Debut Album Spend Dat

SZA discusses the anxiety behind her hit Spend Dat and her debut album. She reveals her admiration for Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller while explaining her drive for perfection.

SZA has opened up about the intense pressure and anxiety she experienced following the massive success of her hit single " Spend Dat," which served as a pivotal catalyst for her highly anticipated debut solo album. The singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, recently sat down for an interview with Tetris Kelly to discuss the complex emotions surrounding her breakout moment and the rigorous creative process that followed. She candidly admitted that the sudden attention brought on a wave of nervousness, noting that seeing the track's performance made her realize the magnitude of the situation. This realization compelled her to reassess her entire project, ensuring that the final product met the high standards she had set for herself. She emphasized that the success of " Spend Dat" was not just a victory but a responsibility that required her to refine every aspect of the album.

Managing Anxiety and Perfectionism

SZA revealed that the overwhelming reception of "Spend Dat" triggered significant anxiety, which she described as a natural reaction to the sudden spotlight. She explained that while she was excited about the momentum, she also felt a heavy weight of expectation to deliver a top-tier project. This feeling pushed her to return to the studio with a renewed focus, determined to ensure the album was cohesive and exceptional from start to finish. She noted that prior to the success of "Spend Dat," she had several songs completed, but the hit single made her reconsider her approach. She decided to go back in and rework the material to align with the direction she believed her audience wanted to hear.

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Collaborating With Top R&B Stars

One of the most celebrated aspects of the album is the star-studded lineup of collaborators, including sessions with industry heavyweights Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. SZA highlighted her partnership with these artists as some of her favorite moments during the recording process. She expressed deep admiration for Summer Walker, stating that the R&B star is her number one influence in the genre. SZA shared that she is a devoted fan of Walker, loving every album the singer has released, and was thrilled to work with her. This collaboration was a dream come true for SZA, who sought to include big features to complement her own vocal style and narrative.

Beyond her work with Summer Walker, SZA also gushed about her experience collaborating with Bryson Tiller. She mentioned that she has always been a fan of his music and appreciates the unique way he communicates with women through his lyrics. SZA praised his voice and his distinct artistic identity, noting that there is something special about Bryson that makes him stand out in the R&B landscape. Her enthusiasm for working with him was evident as she described the chemistry and mutual respect that defined their session. These collaborations added a layer of prestige and depth to the album, showcasing SZA's ability to connect with other top-tier talent in the industry.

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Evolution of Sound and Future Tracks

The success of "Spend Dat" also paved the way for the release of subsequent tracks such as "2008" and "F You," which further established SZA's signature sound. The Bryson Tiller collaboration followed these releases, building on the momentum generated by the earlier singles. SZA indicated that the direction of the album became clearer after the initial hit, allowing her to hone in on the themes and production styles that resonated most with listeners. She mentioned that she thinks she knows what the people want and can see the direction of her career with greater clarity. This insight allowed her to craft a project that was not only commercially viable but also artistically satisfying.

SZA's willingness to confront her anxiety and her commitment to excellence resulted in a debut album that has been well-received by critics and fans alike. Her journey from the anxiety of "Spend Dat" to the confident delivery of a complete project highlights her growth as an artist. By listening to her instincts and seeking out collaborations with artists she admires, she has created a body of work that stands on its own merits. The interview with Tetris Kelly provides a rare glimpse into the thought process behind one of R&B's most exciting new voices. It underscores the hard work and emotional labor that goes into creating music that connects with millions of people.

Impact on the R&B Landscape

The release of the album and its supporting singles has had a significant impact on the contemporary R&B landscape. SZA's success with "Spend Dat" and subsequent tracks has redefined expectations for new artists in the genre. Her ability to blend personal vulnerability with polished production has set a new standard for artistic integrity in mainstream music. The inclusion of features from Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller further solidified her place among the genre's elite. Fans and industry experts alike have praised the album for its cohesion and emotional depth. This success has opened up new opportunities for SZA, positioning her as a leading figure in the next generation of R&B talent. Her story serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists navigating the pressures of fame and creative excellence.

As SZA continues to build on her success, the conversations around her debut album remain a key part of her narrative. The anxiety she felt following "Spend Dat" ultimately fueled her dedication to creating a masterpiece. Her collaborations with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller exemplify her strategic approach to building a versatile and compelling discography. The album stands as a testament to her artistic vision and her ability to transform pressure into productivity. SZA's journey from a rising star to a confirmed hitmaker is a defining moment in modern music history. Her work continues to influence the direction of R&B, proving that authenticity and excellence can coexist in the mainstream arena.