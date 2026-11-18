A city investigation into San Diego Fire-Rescue's Lifeguard Division found systemic sexual harassment and toxic masculinity after 18 women were interviewed. The report details groping, oral sex requests, vicious nicknames, and barriers to advancement, leading to new leadership.

A City of San Diego Equal Employment Investigations Office probe has found systemic and systematic violations of the EEO Policy in the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Lifeguard Division, specifically in how women are treated by coworkers and supervisors.

The investigation was launched earlier this year after an unidentified former female lifeguard posted a lengthy message on Instagram in April alleging widespread sexual harassment. Investigators interviewed 18 current and former female lifeguards, each revealing disturbingly similar experiences. In a 16-page report, the EEO investigator wrote that evidence supported systemic violations of the EEO Policy. The women expressed tremendous fear in speaking to investigators, citing instances when women had been punished for reporting sexual harassment.

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As such, the city did not include their identities in its report. The former lifeguard's Instagram post just scratched the surface of the behavior detailed in the report. The former lifeguard wrote that to be a woman in this space is to place your own actions under a microscope, constantly examining yourself for any wrong move.

She said there have been countless instances where she smiled or nodded or shrugged things off silently because she did not want to make waves. She said she knows now that her crime was being a powerful young woman in the pursuit of her dreams, and to hold that dream required her silence.

She said she has heard the way lifeguard folk talk about the women who make noise and how so often the noise in question is women finally asserting the fullness of their own humanity in a space which has systematically denied them of it. Some of the most alarming stories included incidents of sexual misconduct from male lifeguards. One female lifeguard said one male coworker repeatedly asked if he could walk her to her car.

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Sexual Harassment Allegations Detail

When she said no, the man responded with a sexual comment suggesting he wanted to perform oral sex on her. He reportedly told her, I want to lick your p---y so bad. The wife of an employee grabbed the man, and she fled to her car, the report says. The witness said the same lifeguard received lifeguard of the year the next year.

The toxic environment persisted even in casual settings, like after-work outings. Witness 12 stated that she has been groped by a male coworker after work at a bar and had seen other women being groped too. Another female lifeguard said she witnessed male coworkers grope her female colleagues at commonplace bar outings and had been groped herself. Women who were seen as dating too many men within the service had a nickname from their male colleagues: a TR bike.

TR stood for tower relief, a job that involves giving a break to each guard. They told me not to be hooking up with too many men or that would be my nickname, one lifeguard said. Four witnesses stated that male coworkers either made negative comments about their bodies and how they looked in swimsuits or made similar comments about other women. The guys are bad and will use their binoculars to look at women on the beach.

Sexual Relationships Affect Careers

Witness 6 said, to be a woman, you have to be cool to put up with the jokes but not cool enough that you have dated too many of them. Female lifeguards also recounted a disgusting trend in which giving in to a relationship with an older lifeguard gave them a leg up in their work life. One lifeguard said she and other women who have had relationships with male supervisors led to advantages for them.

Many female lifeguards told investigators their gender routinely was a barrier to advancement. The report stated that the majority of witnesses shared that it is extremely difficult to get training unless you are a man, an attractive woman, or in a relationship with a more senior employee. Witness 11 said, unfortunately I think that there is a feeling that successful women sleep their way to the top. I have heard that many times.

I did feel like I got passed up for training opportunities. There were men who had been with the service for fewer years who got more opportunities than me. The way that training is given as a Lifeguard 1 is based on who you know and how much they and their friends, often older men, like you and trust you as a lifeguard.

This trust is built by befriending them, going to the bars with them after work, and for being chill enough in the face of their behavior to not be marked as an angry, disruptive woman. Ten of the women reported that male coworkers told them the only reason they were hired or promoted was because of their gender. Men deserve to be there, and women have to fight to be there.

There is just an attitude that you were only hired because you are a woman or you are lesser because you are a woman. When you are surrounded by a language, it wears on you and makes you doubt your ability to do the work over time. It is the feeling you have when you walk in the room and the conversation stops. I went weeks without any male coworkers talking to me.

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It seems like it is not a big deal, but it eats away at you. Men will bro-out with each other, physically hype each other up, hug, smacks on the butt, other inappropriate touching, handshakes, etc. but not with women. They will just skip over the women.

Training Compliance and Culture

One woman said she could not believe that she would have to come to work and defend herself from men on the beach, getting cat calls, hearing comments about her body, while her male coworkers were out there giving their numbers out and hitting on girls. It is just so starkly different. Another reported that many male lifeguards did not take sexual harassment compliance training seriously.

It is common practice for the men to print their certificates out, tape them to the walls of the main towers with their names on them, and joke about being 100 percent certified to sexually harass. Many lifeguards did not take the training because it required two consecutive hours that they often did not have, and some would task others with pressing buttons involved with the training while they were away.

Women in leadership positions in the lifeguard service sometimes normalized the negative treatment because they felt less-experienced lifeguards should have to deal with what they did. One witness said when you are wet, you are told to dry off and cover up as soon as possible to remain professional, but I was told that more than men. I would be told to put on a shirt when the guy next to me was shirtless.

It only came from female superiors though. The female supervisors are not the most welcoming and supportive. I get that they have been through a lot to get where they are. It creates an environment where they are so hardened by the gender crap.

Leadership and New Chief Comment

They have gone through so much to get there that they are not as welcoming as they should be. It is a boys club. You have to be one of the boys to fit in, to feel like you are one of them. The report recommended that the testing process should be reviewed by the Fire-Rescue Department and the Personnel Department to ensure a fair and unbiased testing process.

Many witnesses stated that it is an unreasonable expectation for a lifeguard to be on a computer for two consecutive hours for training. The ousting of former chief James Gartland came just months after the Instagram post and city investigation. A different report detailed that Gartland allegedly forced a former lifeguard to resign after they reported sexual harassment from a coworker.

Daniel Orloff is the new chief of San Diego Fire-Rescue's Lifeguard Services, and he had a brief comment to NBC7 through a spokesperson about the report. There is no suggestion he has any involvement in the claims made in the report. The City does not comment on personnel matters; however, Chief Logan, Chief Orloff and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department take all allegations of assault, discrimination, and retaliation seriously and claims are investigated thoroughly.