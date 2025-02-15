Syrian Suspect Arrested After Fatal Knife Attack in Austrian Town

A 23-year-old Syrian man is in custody after a knife attack in Villach, Austria, that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured. A civilian intervened, ramming the suspect with a car before police apprehended him.

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed and four others were injured in a knife attack in Villach , Austria , on Saturday, according to police. The attack happened near food stands in a public area of the town's main square around 4 p.m. local time. A 23-year-old Syrian suspect has been taken into custody after being apprehended with the help of a civilian -- also Syrian -- who rammed the suspect with a car, according to Paul Eidenberger, a spokesperson for Austria n Federal Police.

The five victims attacked were all Austrian citizens and included two 16-year-old boys who sustained major injuries. The two remaining victims -- 28 years old and 32 years old -- sustained minor injuries, police said. The suspect was slightly injured when the civilian rammed him with a car. He was then apprehended by two officers without any resistance, police said. The attacker was legally residing in Austria and was in the process of seeking asylum. He had no prior contact with police before this incident, police said. The suspect lived in the outskirts of Villach and his house has been searched. He will be questioned during the night, police said. At this stage, there isn't any evidence linking the incident to terrorism, authorities said





