Syrian Resident Stabbed Five Men in Austria, Killing a Teenager

Police are currently investigating the motive behind the attack and the suspect's personal background, acknowledging the need for secure information before drawing conclusions. A 42-year-old food delivery driver, witnessing the incident from his car, bravely intervened, driving towards the suspect and preventing further escalation. Authorities, including Governor Peter Kaiser of Carinthia, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased teenager and emphasized the importance of upholding law and order. Erwin Angerer, a representative for the far-right Freedom Party, linked the incident to Austria's asylum policy. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner is scheduled to visit Villach on Sunday. Police are actively investigating whether the suspect acted alone and are exploring potential connections between the attacker and the victims. Recent asylum statistics reveal a significant decrease in applications over the past two years. In 2022, applications peaked at over 100,000, while 2023 saw approximately 59,000. Austria, along with several other European countries, suspended asylum decisions for Syrian nationals in December due to the ongoing political uncertainty in Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad.





