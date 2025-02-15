Syrian National Stabbings Multiple People in Austrian City of Villach

A 23-year-old Syrian national with legal residence in Austria stabbed multiple people in the city of Villach, Austria, on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The attack has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for increased security measures.

A 23-year-old Syria n national with legal residence in Austria stabbed several people in the city of Villach , Austria , on Saturday, February 15, 2025. A 42-year-old man who witnessed the attack from his car drove toward the suspect and helped prevent the situation from worsening. The victims were all men, with two sustaining serious injuries and two sustaining minor injuries. A fifth victim, also a man, was injured later in the day. The suspect was detained by police at the scene.

A motive for the attack was not immediately known, and police are investigating the attacker's background. Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner was expected to visit Villach on Sunday morning. Police stated that it was unclear whether the suspect acted alone and continued to search for potential accomplices. There was no immediate information on any connection between the attacker and the victims. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for increased security measures. Austrian politicians, including those from the conservative and far-right parties, expressed their anger over the attack and demanded harsh consequences for the perpetrator. They also called for political action to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The incident has reignited the debate on immigration in Austria, with far-right parties emphasizing the need for stricter immigration policies. Austria's Interior Ministry stated that 24,941 foreigners applied for asylum in Austria in 2024, with Syrians and Afghans being the largest groups. This number has significantly decreased compared to previous years, with asylum applications peaking at over 100,000 in 2022.





