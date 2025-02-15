Syrian National Kills Teenager in Random Stabbing Attack in Austria

A 23-year-old Syrian man living legally in Austria attacked five men in Villach on Saturday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four others. Police are investigating the motive and are looking for potential accomplices.

A 23-year-old Syrian national residing legally in Austria stabbed five men in the southern Austria n city of Villach on Saturday. The attack, described by police as random, resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy and injuries to four other men. Two of the victims sustained serious injuries, while two suffered minor injuries. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.

A witness, a 42-year-old food delivery worker, observed the attack from his car and bravely intervened, potentially preventing further casualties. According to police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the attacker's personal background. Peter Kaiser, the governor of Carinthia, Austria's province where Villach is located, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased teenager and emphasized the need for strict consequences against such heinous acts. He reiterated the importance of respect for the law and Austrian values for all residents. Erwin Angerer, a lawmaker from the far-right Freedom Party, seized the opportunity to criticize Austria's asylum policy, claiming it had contributed to the current situation. Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner was scheduled to visit Villach on Sunday morning. Police are actively investigating whether the attacker acted alone and are exploring potential links between the suspect and the victims. At this point, it remains unclear if there is any connection. Notably, Austria received 24,941 asylum applications in 2024, with Syrians and Afghans constituting the largest groups. The number of asylum seekers has significantly declined in recent years, dropping from over 100,000 in 2022 to approximately 59,000 in 2023. Several European countries, including Austria, announced in December 2023 the suspension of asylum decisions for Syrian nationals due to the unpredictable political landscape in Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad. This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available





