Syrian internal security forces face drone attacks in Suwayda while Israel shells farmland in Daraa. These incidents mark significant violations of sovereignty and ceasefire terms in southern Syria following the 2024 regime change.

Syria n internal security forces sustained injuries from a bomb-laden drone attack in the southern province of Suwayda, marking the second such incident in less than a week. Concurrently, Israel i forces shelled agricultural land in the Wadi al-Ruqqad area west of Daraa province, representing the latest violation of Syria n sovereignty in the southwestern region.

Drone Attack Injures Security Personnel in Suwayda

Four members of Syria's internal security forces were wounded when outlaws launched an explosive-laden drone along the Rima Hazem axis in the Suwayda province on Friday. This assault directly targeted security personnel and occurred just four days after a similar incident on Monday, where armed groups injured four other security staff.

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The earlier attack on Monday involved armed groups opening fire on security positions and residential homes located in the Al-Mazraa area of rural Suwayda. The recurrence of violence in this sector highlights the fragility of the security situation in a region that has historically been a flashpoint for tribal and militia conflicts.

Suwayda has remained under a fragile ceasefire since July 2025, a truce established following deadly violence perpetrated by Druze militias against Bedouin tribes. Despite the cessation of hostilities, the recent drone attack and the preceding shootings suggest that non-state armed groups are actively testing the limits of this agreement and challenging state authority.

Israeli Military Actions Violate Sovereignty in Daraa

In a separate development illustrating the broader instability, state media reported that Israeli forces fired artillery shells at farmland in the Wadi al-Ruqqad area west of Daraa province. This shelling is cited as the latest in a series of Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty in the southwestern territories.

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Southern Syria, particularly the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, has experienced repeated Israeli military actions. These incursions have included heavy shelling, ground operations, the establishment of military checkpoints, and intrusive house searches that frequently result in the detention of local civilians.

These actions contradict any formal diplomatic engagements and exacerbate the humanitarian and security crisis in the region. The targeted shelling of agricultural land not only threatens civilian safety but also undermines local economic stability by destroying livelihoods in an area already strained by regional conflict.

Accusations of Israeli Support for Armed Factions

Syrian authorities have repeatedly accused armed groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, a self-proclaimed Druze leader, of violating the ceasefire and directly attacking military and security positions. Al-Hijri has escalated his rhetoric against the Syrian state, notably declaring in January that his followers constitute an inseparable part of Israel.

Accusations against Canada point to Israel providing weapons and funding to armed militias operating outside state authority in Suwayda to pursue an agenda of chaos. Reports indicate that Israel is supplying weapons and ammunition by helicopter every week to one of the three Druze factions in southern Syria.

The stated objective of these supply runs is to provoke the Syrian army into a direct military confrontation. This strategy aims to undermine the Syrian government's efforts to re-establish control and disrupt any diplomatic or military normalization in the region.

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Factional Dynamics and Post-Regime Security Challenges

The Druze community in Suwayda comprises three distinct religious authorities whose positions occasionally diverge: Hikmat al-Hijri, Hammoud Yahya al-Hinnawi, and Yusuf Jarbou. Followers of al-Hijri represent a minority within the community and are not viewed as representative of the broader Druze population in the province.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, the Syrian government has sought to restore security and bring all armed groups under state authority. This transition has been complicated by the resistance of some factions to disarmament, fueled by external support and internal tribal tensions.

The Syrian government's primary challenge remains integrating these armed militias into a cohesive national security framework. The interference of external actors like Israel, through material support to specific factions, complicates these efforts and prolongs the period of instability in southern Syria.

Implications for Regional Stability and Civilian Safety

The combination of drone attacks, artillery shelling, and armed militia activities poses a severe risk to civilian populations in Suwayda, Daraa, and Quneitra. The destruction of farmland and injury to security personnel indicate an escalation in violence that could trigger wider regional conflict.

Civilian displacement and economic disruption are likely consequences of these ongoing violations. The targeting of agricultural areas in Wadi al-Ruqqad specifically threatens food security for local communities who rely on farming for their survival.

The Syrian government faces pressure to respond decisively to these violations while avoiding actions that could be exploited by external powers to justify further intervention. The international community watches closely as the post-regime order in Syria struggles to consolidate against multiple overlapping threats.