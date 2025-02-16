Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani demands the removal of sanctions imposed by Western nations, arguing that it is crucial for restoring peace and stability to the war-torn country. He emphasizes that granting the Syrian people the opportunity to live without the burden of sanctions will pave the way for a secure and stable future.

Syria n Foreign Minister , Asaad al Shaibani, emphasized the vital role of lifting sanctions in restoring stability to his war-torn nation during the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Speaking at the 'New Dawn for Damascus: Prospects for Syria 's Transition' session, Shaibani urged the international community to grant the Syria n people the opportunity to live in peace and security.

'Just remove the sanctions and open the road for the Syrian people, and this will be a guarantee of security and stability in Syria,' Shaibani stated. Western nations implemented stringent economic sanctions against Syria following the brutal crackdown by the then-ruling Baath regime, led by Bashar al-Assad, on pro-democracy protests in 2011. This crackdown ultimately triggered a devastating civil war that has ravaged the country for over a decade. The sanctions imposed by Western powers encompassed a wide range of measures, including an embargo on Syrian crude oil and petroleum products, the freezing of Syrian government assets held abroad, and restrictions on the export of certain equipment, goods, and technologies.Shaibani addressed the presence of Russian military bases in Syria, stating that any decisions regarding the reshaping of relations with Russia would ultimately be made by the Syrian people. He also condemned Israel's activities in Syria, asserting that Israel's presence destabilizes the region and urging it to comply with the 1974 disengagement agreement





