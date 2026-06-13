Syria refutes reports of plans to intervene militarily in Lebanon

President Ahmed al Sharaa says border demarcation with Lebanon is 'not a priority at the present time'.

President Ahmed al Sharaa says border demarcation with Lebanon is "not a priority at the present time.

"/ Photo: Reuters Archive"What is being circulated about Syria entering Lebanon is completely untrue," al Sharaa told a delegation from the Damascus countryside on Saturday, as cited by theAs for the demarcation of the border between Syria and Lebanon, Sharaa called the issue “not a priority at present". “This is not a priority at present, especially in light of the crises in Lebanon and internal displacement of around 1.5 million people,” he said.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered truceLebanon has been under ongoing Israeli attacks and subsequent invasion since early March, which has killed over 3,700 people, wounded over 11,600 others and displaced more than 1.5 million people. The Lebanese-Syrian border consists of mountains, valleys, and plains, with no markers or signs indicating the dividing line between the two countries, which are linked by six land border crossings along a stretch of about 375 kilometres.

Since Lebanon and Syria gained independence from France , border demarcation has remained a troubling issue for both sides, periodically giving rise to diplomatic tensions and armed clashes, as well as smuggling problems between the two countries. Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered truceThe thorn of Iran nuclear enrichment continues to sting deal with USLost Amasya tulip rediscovered in Türkiye after being thought extinct for 130 yearsElon Musk becomes world's first 'trillionaire on paper' after record SpaceX IPO





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