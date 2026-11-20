British medical experts assess Syria's healthcare system in 2026, highlighting operational struggles and infrastructure needs despite improved freedom of movement.

Thirteen years after traversing Aleppo's dangerous routes, British doctor Shameela Islam-Zulfiqar returned to Syria in October 2026 to witness a healthcare system in transitional recovery. The World Health Organization reported in early 2025 that only 54 percent of hospitals and 39 percent of primary healthcare centres were fully functional. This statistic highlights the severe degradation of medical infrastructure following the fall of the Assad regime.

Returning to the region allowed Islam-Zulfiqar to move between Damascus, Homs, and Deir Ezzor without the immediate threat of shelling or kidnapping. She described these journeys as ordinary compared to 2013, when she drove ambulances from Manchester to Syria. In the past, reaching northern hospitals required navigating the so-called road of death into Aleppo under constant danger.

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Islam-Zulfiqar recalled being the only Western female doctor in Aleppo during the height of the conflict. She remembered sleeping on the floor of a makeshift hospital beneath a window with a bullet hole nearby. At that time, medical professionals faced systematic attacks, with at least 604 attacks on medical facilities recorded between 2011 and March 2024.

Investigations attributed the overwhelming majority of killings to the army loyal to ousted president Bashar al Assad and his allies. The humanitarian toll included the loss of dedicated professionals like Dr Isa Abdur Rahman, a 26-year-old who had suspended his London career to treat civilians in Idlib province. His field hospital was shelled in an attack attributed to Syrian government forces.

British orthopaedic surgeon Dr Abbas Khan was also detained by Syrian authorities in November 2012 while treating the injured. Tragically, he later died, a loss that underscores the high risks faced by medical workers during the war. Despite these losses, individual heroes like Dr Jihad Ahmed, known as Abu Mohammedin, preserved clinical skills and knowledge through the conflict.

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This Syrian urologist saved the lives of foreign medical workers multiple times by navigating dangerous checkpoints. He ensured safe passage for patients and staff, serving as one of the doctors who continued to treat patients through the war. Without such individuals, there would be much less of a system left to rebuild today.

The transitional government led by Ahmed al Sharaa since 2025 inherited a devastated economy and weakened institutions. The population remains exhausted by years of violence and displacement, creating immense pressure on the remaining medical capacity. Freedom of movement is a critical step toward recovery, but it does not equate to a fully restored healthcare system.

At Al-Mouwasat University Hospital in Damascus, skilled staff face enormous demand. Corridors are crowded with anxious relatives, and doctors have conducted multiple consultations in single rooms simultaneously. The university environment provides teaching capacity but is stretched beyond its limits.

Homs University Hospital struggles with equipment shortages that hinder specialist services. A missing item costing a few thousand pounds can render an entire operating theatre inoperable. Talented doctors attempt complex treatments despite these logistical barriers, demonstrating determination amid severe resource constraints.

Deir Ezzor presents an even more austere reality for medical providers. The national hospital teams work with severe limitations in infrastructure, staffing, and specialist resources. A trauma and rehabilitation centre there describes thousands of registered patients and many more awaiting assistance. Landmines and other remnants of war leave injuries that persist long after the front lines move.

Action for Humanity deployed approximately 30 international professionals alongside Syrian colleagues during the October mission. These teams work to address gaps in specialist training and improve access to treatment for citizens. The cost of treatment and equipment shortages continue to shape patient access to essential care.

Islam-Zulfiqar noted that while conditions are better than during the worst periods of the war, the baseline of survival once was remarkably low. International medical missions must do more than perform procedures. They should strengthen local training and ensure that expertise remains after visiting teams leave.

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Syria launched a national health strategy for 2026 to 2028, focused on restoring services, training the workforce, and making care more accessible. These are important commitments, but they are plans and financing agreements, not proof that patients are already receiving better care. Their success must be judged in functioning wards and reliable medicines.

The writer also reflected on her role as a Muslim chaplain during the mission. She offered time, reassurance, and a space for people to speak about their grief and anxiety. Curing and healing are not always the same thing, as a technically successful operation cannot erase years of fear.

She encountered families fearing they could not afford basic medical supplies. One family feared they would have to find 90 dollars for a plate needed to repair a young woman's fractured jaw. After speaking with staff, she could reassure them that the hospital had covered the cost.

The memories of the past remain vivid for returning medical staff. Islam-Zulfiqar thought of sleeping on the floor beneath a hospital window in Aleppo and the road of death. But Syria also needs stability, functioning public institutions, and a chance for its young professionals to build lives not defined entirely by the war.

The challenge today is ensuring that care is available, affordable, and sustainable once a patient arrives at a hospital. The road to rebuilding Syria's healthcare system will be much longer than the journey between cities. Yet there is a future worth investing in, driven by the determination of a new generation of doctors.

International support must continue to rebuild infrastructure and restore supply chains. Medical institutions need to function effectively to serve the exhausted population. The nation faces a long road ahead as it attempts to heal the scars of the Assad years.

Sustained engagement from the global community is essential to support this transition. Transparent management and fair access across communities will determine the success of the national health strategy. The willingness of Syrian clinicians to look forward offers hope for the future.