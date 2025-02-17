Syria Arrests Three in Mass Execution Probe

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the 2013 execution of hundreds of civilians in the Damascus suburb of Tadamon. The arrests, reported by World News, stem from a leaked video depicting members of Syria’s Military Intelligence Branch 227 executing prisoners in an abandoned building.

Masked, rifle-wielding men moved through hollowed-out buildings, remnants of a conflict that turned the district into a front line between government forces and opposition fighters. In 2022, a leaked video dated April 16, 2013, appeared to contain harrowing footage of the executions. The near seven-minute clip showed members of Syria’s notorious Military Intelligence Branch 227 leading a line of about 40 blindfolded prisoners, their hands tied behind their backs, into an abandoned building in Tadamon. One by one, the gunmen pushed or kicked the prisoners into a trench filled with old tires, shooting them as they fell. One of the three men arrested was Monzer Al-Jazairi, a resident of the Zahira neighborhood and a former operative with the military security that operated before the war. “We used to bring detainees arrested at checkpoints, put them under the buildings here and execute them, and then after we’re done, explode the buildings over them,” Al-Jazairi told The Associated Press. It was unclear whether Al-Jazairi, flanked by security men as he spoke, was speaking under duress or voluntarily. “Every batch constituted around 25 (people),” he said, adding that “around one week” passed between one batch and the next. He estimated that he and his colleagues killed “around 500” people. Damascus Security Chief Lt. Col. Abdul Rahman Al-Dabbagh corroborated the number, citing additional confessions from those arrested. “Many of those killed used to be collected at checkpoints and security (detention) centers, brought to Tadamon neighborhood, where they were executed,” Al-Dabbagh told the AP. The two other arrested suspects were identified as Somer Mohammed Al-Mahmoud and Imad Mohammed Al-Mahmoud. Years after the Syrian war’s worst massacres and mass disappearances, most alleged crimes have not been investigated and remain unpunished. Since Assad’s ouster, Syrian security forces, under the new leadership led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have been tracking down and arresting remnants of the former government and military across the country





