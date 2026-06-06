Syria arrests former Assad-era commander on war crimes charges

Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim participated in military attacks in the countryside of Homs and Hama in 2017 and was involved in the mutilation of bodies, according to preliminary investigations.

Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim participated in military attacks in the countryside of Homs and Hama in 2017 and was involved in the mutilation of bodies, according to preliminary investigations.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by Syria's new authorities to pursue former regime figures accused of violations against civilians. / Reuters Syrian authorities have arrested a former commander affiliated with the ousted Bashar al Assad regime on charges including war crimes and involvement in military attacks against opposition-held areas, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said Internal Security Forces arrested Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim following intelligence-led surveillance and an ambush operation in the Masyaf area of Hama province. According to preliminary investigations, Ibrahim participated in military attacks in the countryside of Homs and Hama in 2017 and was involved in the mutilation of bodies. The ministry said the suspect also admitted to possessing a cache of weapons and concealing it with another individual in the Masyaf area.

ICC fugitive Netanyahu says no deal in place with Lebanon as Israel kills 20 more people thereAccording to the ministry, Ibrahim has been referred to the Counterterrorism Directorate for further investigation before being transferred to the judiciary. The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by Syria's new authorities to pursue former regime figures accused of involvement in violations against civilians during the country's conflict.

On December 8, 2024, opposition forces led by Ahmed al Sharaa overthrew the Bashar al Assad regime, ending more than two decades of his rule. Since then, the new administration has launched security operations aimed at restoring stability and holding accountable individuals accused of crimes committed during the conflict between 2011 and 2024.

ICC fugitive Netanyahu says no deal in place with Lebanon as Israel kills 20 more people thereFrance launches war crimes, torture probe into Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla activistsMiddle East conflict fuels global hunger crisis, UN warns





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