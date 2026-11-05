Syria and Saudi Arabia Sign Defense Pact Amid Regional Security Talks

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to sign a defense cooperation agreement, alongside major infrastructure deals for post-war reconstruction. The pact occurs amidst ongoing Houthi attacks and discussions on the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

Syria n President Ahmed al-Sharaa traveled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, resulting in the signing of multiple bilateral agreements. Among the most significant instruments was a formal defense cooperation pact between the two nations, marking a notable shift in diplomatic relations following the conclusion of the Syria n civil war.

Syria-Saudi Defense Agreement Details

Both the Syrian Arab News Agency and the Saudi Press Agency confirmed the existence of an agreement between the respective defense ministries. The announcement placed this security deal within a broader package of memoranda of understanding, which primarily focused on rehabilitating Syria's critical infrastructure, including its power grid and water supply.

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Mecca Pact and Regional Alliances

The signing followed reports, later corroborated by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, that Damascus was considering joining the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. This pact, signed in August between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, established a framework where an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.

Houthi Attacks and Navigation Security

Shortly after the signing ceremony, Iran-backed Houthi forces resumed attacks on civilian sites within Saudi Arabia. President al-Sharaa and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the grave repercussions of such military escalation on regional stability. Both leaders called for an immediate halt to acts threatening navigation in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Strait of Hormuz.

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Infrastructure Rehabilitation Commitments

SANA emphasized that the signed agreements covered development, energy, health, and housing. Specific projects include rehabilitating the Aleppo power station, installing 300,000 smart water meters in Damascus and Idlib, and constructing or fixing 25 Civil Defense centers across several governorates.

Post-War Reconstruction and Future Steps

While the defense pact remains underdeveloped in public detail, it contrasts with the extensive reconstruction packages aimed at Syria. The civil war, which ended in 2024 after devastating the country, left much of the infrastructure uninhabitable. President al-Sharaa's government continues to condemn Houthi attacks while maintaining diplomatic support for Saudi security interests.