Syracuse receives commitment from 2027 DB Matthew Schlenhardt

The Orange received a commitment from an Illinois prospect on Sunday evening.

Things moved quickly between Syracuse and the Park Ridge Maine South athlete. He attended Syracuse’s Franchise Camp last week where he locked in Schlenhardt then received an offer from head coach Fran Brown just days ahead of his visit, and he made it official after he left campus.

Schlenhardt selected the Orange over offers from the University of Indianapolis, Grand Valley State and Minnesota State.

"I think Syracuse as a program is one of the most physical and tough programs in the ACC,” Schlenhardt said toin a previous interview. “You can really tell they care about their players, I also love how they compete and win in tough division like the ACC. ”Schlenhardt has played running back, linebacker and safety in high school, and comes to SU as a safety. Syracuse is now up to 18 commitments in their 2027 class.

Aside from Schlenhardt, they also received an offer from Rochester Irondequoit ATH Josh Barr. It is currently ranked 43rd in the country according to 247Sports. He is not currently ranked by any recruiting service.

"I feel that I'm an athlete with a spirit that cannot be broken,” Schlenhardt said. "I play the game to hit and win. There is no other feeling like decleating a running back or receiver.

"Charles Kang is a Syracuse Recruiting Analyst for The Juice Online with On SI. Previously, he has worked at Scout, Rivals and SportsNet New York .





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