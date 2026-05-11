Syphilis: A Sexually Transmitted Infection Affecting Older Adults

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that has traditionally been associated with promiscuity and debauchery. However, the increasing numbers of older adults engaging in sexual activity, combined with ignorance about the risks of STIs, has led to rising diagnoses of syphilis. The text discusses the case of a woman who, despite being a semi-retired mother of seven and a grandmother of nine, contracted syphilis.

Sitting in the brightly lit waiting room, I hung my head and prayed that the floor would swallow me whole. All around me men shifted uncomfortably in their seats, many of them young enough to be my grandchildren.

‘How can this possibly be happening to me? ’ I asked myself for the hundredth time. I had no idea that my humiliation was about to get even worse. After being subjected to a raft of necessary but uncomfortable examinations and tests, I discovered that, aged 63, I have syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection traditionally associated with promiscuity and debauchery.

As a semi-retired mother of seven and a grandmother of nine, I am the very last person you’d expect to have contracted an STI, let alone one with such sordid associations. Raised as a good Catholic, I met my husband Richard as a teenager and from then on only had eyes for him. We were happily married for 36 years. But this is no longer an infection that affects only the young and reckless.

And it’s certainly not been consigned to the history books. Increasing numbers of older divorcees – nearly three-quarters of women aged 40-69 are now sexually active, for example – combined with ignorance in older generations about the risks of STIs have contributed to rising diagnoses of syphilis





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sexually Transmitted Infection Syphilis Promiscuity Debauchery Sexual Activity Ignorance Rising Diagnoses Risk Semi-Retired Mother Grandmother Catholic Upbringing Facebook Group Dating Group Peter Dating Sexual Activity Confidence Boost Post-Menopausal Disappointment Naivety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DOJ moves to strip citizenship of 12 people amid denaturalization pushProsecutors announced denaturalization actions against 12 people they accuse of offenses ranging from war crimes to sexually abusing a minor.

Read more »

Two men arrested for sexually assaulting a foreign tourist in MajorcaTwo men have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a foreign tourist in Majorca after spiking her drinks in a bar. The victim was targeted on a night out and taken to a waste ground and assaulted. Police tracked down the suspects and arrested them after the woman gave information about the men she met.

Read more »

Georgia teacher, 25, accused of sexually assaulting high school student in classroom closetToday's Video Headlines: 05/10/26

Read more »

DOJ begins denaturalization process against 12 people accused of ‘serious offenses’Among the crimes the 12 people allegedly committed were using false identities, supporting terrorist groups, and sexually assaulting a child.

Read more »