New research reveals that believing in symbolic immortality is more strongly associated with positive mental health than afterlife beliefs, offering a psychological buffer against anxiety and addiction.

Researchers from the Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Department of Psychology have uncovered a significant link between the belief in being remembered after death and improved mental well-being.

The study, which involved 2,912 Israeli adults, demonstrates that a strong sense of "symbolic immortality" correlates with lower levels of problematic substance use and fewer addictive behaviors. This finding suggests that the desire for posthumous remembrance is a critical component of psychological resilience.

Symbolic Immortality Definition and Mechanism

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The concept of symbolic immortality refers to the human need to know that some part of oneself will remain permanent after death. This permanence can be achieved through relationships formed in life, biological lineage, or professional accomplishments. Dr. Uri Lifshin, the study's lead researcher, explained that this concept represents a form of symbolic death transcendence. It allows individuals to feel that something of them remains in the world long after they are gone.

Psychologists view death transcendence as a method for managing the anxiety associated with mortality. When individuals believe their identity or cultural legacy will continue through their family or community, they find it easier to cope with the inevitability of dying. This sense of meaning beyond the present day serves as a powerful psychological buffer against existential worries.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The research team, led by Dr. Lifshin and Professor Mario Mikulincer, distinguished symbolic immortality from literal immortality or belief in an afterlife. Lifshin noted that while not everyone endorses religious afterlife beliefs, symbolic immortality applies to both atheists and religious individuals. It can serve as an implicit outcome of high self-esteem, meaningful social relationships, and strong group identifications.

The study found that belief in symbolic immortality was more strongly associated with positive mental health than belief in literal immortality. This relationship held true even after researchers accounted for participants' beliefs in an afterlife. The findings indicate that the psychological benefits of feeling remembered are independent of religious doctrine.

Real-World Impact and Study Context

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Participants completed surveys assessing their mental health, substance use, behavioral addictions, social support, self-esteem, and sense of meaning in life. The research was conducted in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks and completed in February 2025. Lifshin suggested that this specific historical context may have intensified the relationship between symbolic immortality and the observed outcomes. The trauma of recent events may have heightened the need for participants to find meaning and legacy.

Those who reported a stronger sense of symbolic immortality exhibited higher self-worth, more secure support systems, and a greater sense of meaning. They also reported fewer mental health problems, including depression, post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. The data highlights how social connections and perceived legacy can directly influence psychological stability during times of collective stress.

Correlations with Addiction and Substance Use

A small but notable correlation existed between a stronger belief in permanence after death and lower levels of addictive behaviors. Participants with high symbolic immortality beliefs reported less alcohol, cannabis, and prescription drug use. They also showed reduced rates of gambling, compulsive pornography, sexual behavior, and problematic internet use.

Lifshin emphasized that these addictive behaviors are often linked to anxiety and stress. By providing a sense of lasting significance, the belief in being remembered helps mitigate the underlying anxieties that often drive substance abuse and compulsive habits. The study provides evidence that these beliefs act as protective factors against various forms of addiction.

Causal Limitations and Future Research

The researchers were careful to clarify that the study is correlational and does not establish causality. Lifshin stated that the findings do not prove that a sense of symbolic immortality reduces mental health problems or addictive behaviors. It is possible that strong relationships lead to better mental health, and the belief in being remembered is simply a byproduct of those relationships.

The variables may be bi-directional or affected by other confounding factors. Lifshin noted that more research is needed to determine the causal influence of symbolic immortality on mental health and addiction. Understanding the direction of this relationship is essential for developing effective therapeutic interventions. The current data provides a foundation for future longitudinal studies.

Prescription for Better Mental Health

Despite the limitations, the findings offer practical insights for improving mental health. Lifshin suggested that finding things that give us a sense of lasting significance can serve as a powerful prescription for better mental health. Cultivating a sense of meaning and legacy may help individuals manage anxiety and reduce the risk of addiction.

This approach to mental health emphasizes the importance of social connections and personal achievements. By focusing on how one contributes to the world and is remembered, individuals can build resilience against psychological distress. The study underscores the value of legacy and meaning in fostering long-term well-being. It invites a reevaluation of how society supports mental health through the lens of existential meaning."