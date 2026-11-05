Sylvester Stallone Wants Andrew Garfield As Thoughtful Villain In Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone reveals he wants Andrew Garfield to play a thoughtful, AI-driven villain in Tulsa King, creating a unique challenge for Dwight Manfredi in future seasons.

Sylvester Stallone has publicly expressed his desire to cast Andrew Garfield as a formidable antagonist in the upcoming seasons of the hit crime drama Tulsa King. The star of the series revealed during an exclusive interview on The Rest is Entertainment podcast with Marina Hyde that he was impressed by his interaction with the acclaimed actor. Stallone believes Garfield would bring a unique, cerebral quality to the show that contrasts sharply with traditional mob villains.

Stallone's Vision For A Cerebral Antagonist

Andrew Garfield would portray a thoughtful and strategic villain that protagonist Dwight Manfredi struggles to comprehend. Stallone explained that this character would represent a whole different dynamic for the series, moving away from the big, lumbering antagonists typical of the genre. The actor suggested that this new threat could be driven by artificial intelligence, creating a puzzle that Dwight, played by Stallone himself, has no idea how to stop. This approach aims to challenge the mafia capo with a modern, intellectual enemy rather than a brute-force rival.

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Production Status And Future Season Plans

Paramount+ has officially renewed Tulsa King for its fifth season, which is currently already in production. This timeline makes it highly unlikely that Andrew Garfield could appear in the immediate next season, as casting and filming schedules are likely finalized. However, the possibility remains open for a sixth season if the series continues its strong performance with viewers. A future season would provide the ideal window for Stallone's pitch to become a reality, allowing the creative team to integrate the new character seamlessly into the storyline.

Garfield's Recent Career Trajectory

Andrew Garfield is currently experiencing a significant surge in critical acclaim following his performance in the movie Artificial. He stars in this film as Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, which aligns with Stallone's idea of an AI-driven narrative threat. Critics have hailed the performance as the best of his career, positioning him as a frontrunner for upcoming Academy Awards. The film holds a ninety-five percent Tomatometer score based on forty reviews and is scheduled for release in theaters on December twenty-fifth.

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Television Roles And Cast Dynamics

Garfield's appearance on Tulsa King would mark a rare foray into television for the actor, who primarily focuses on film roles. His previous television credits include two episodes of Doctor Who during the David Tennant era and the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven for FX. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV series Wild Things. Joining a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson in the spinoff Frisco King, Frank Grillo, and Martin Starr, Garfield would bring a fresh energy to the ensemble led by Stallone.

Creator Background And Show Context

Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan and follows Dwight the General Manfredi as he builds a criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The series has become a major hit for Paramount+ and has already spawned the spinoff Frisco King starring Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. Stallone serves as an executive producer and has co-written select episodes, working alongside showrunners Terence Winter and Dave Erickson. The success of the show has established a rich universe for potential character expansions and new narrative directions.