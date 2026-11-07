Sylvester Stallone's Alarum Hits 0% Rotten Tomatoes Yet Dominates Prime Video Global Charts in 2026

Sylvester Stallone stars in the critically panned action film Alarum which is now a top ten global hit on Prime Video while his hit series Tulsa King continues to dominate Paramount+.

Sylvester Stallone is once again proving his enduring commercial power as his latest film, Alarum, simultaneously achieves a historic critical low and massive global viewership numbers on Amazon Prime Video. The action thriller currently holds a rare 0 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as one of the most critically panned releases in modern cinematic history. Despite this uniform disdain from professional critics, the movie has secured a spot among the ten most-watched films on the platform worldwide as of November 7, 2026.

This striking juxtaposition underscores the evolving dynamics of the streaming era, where algorithmic promotion and subscriber engagement often override traditional critical reception. While the film faces a 3 out of 10 rating from Collider critic Jeff Ewing, who argued that committed performances cannot save an undercooked concept, audiences continue to tune in. The movie competes directly with major blockbusters and beloved franchises, demonstrating that Stallone's star power remains a significant draw regardless of narrative coherence or technical execution.

Also read Sylvester Stallone Reveals End of Rivalry With Arnold Schwarzenegger

In a parallel development, Stallone's television work continues to thrive on rival streaming services. His gritty crime drama Tulsa King maintains its dominant reign at the top of the Paramount+ streaming charts. The series, which features Stallone reprising his iconic role as Dwight Manfredi, has solidified its status as a flagship program for the network. It recently held the number one spot with only brief displacement by the long-running adult animated comedy South Park, highlighting the actor's unparalleled ability to succeed across different mediums and platforms.

Tulsa King Season 4 has received a much more favorable reception from critics, boasting an average 86 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show introduces new series regulars Flula Borg and Gretchen Mol to elevate the narrative stakes as Manfredi attempts to legitimize his criminal empire. These additions have contributed to the series achieving significant critical success, further contrasting with the polarized reception of his film work. The show revolves around navigating threats from corrupt politicians and new adversaries, keeping viewers engaged with its blend of crime drama and character study.

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Alarum presents a stark contrast in terms of critical standing, featuring a cast that includes Scott Eastwood and Mike Colter alongside Stallone. The film was subjected to harsh criticism for its execution, with Collider reviewer Jeff Ewing noting that even committed performances fail to save the project. The core concept feels undercooked, wasting a talented ensemble cast and what could have been an engaging premise. This specific metric highlights how a film can achieve critical failure while still generating massive viewership numbers globally through platform visibility.

The simultaneous performance of Tulsa King and Alarum underscores the wide range of critical reception attached to Sylvester Stallone's extensive filmography. As a Golden Globe winner, Stallone has appeared in some of the highest-rated and lowest-rated movies and television shows in modern history. This unique trajectory in Hollywood creates a complex picture of an artist who can satisfy audience demands for action and crime drama regardless of critical validation. The phenomenon suggests that for major streaming platforms, sheer volume of watches can outweigh critical scores when determining promotional visibility.

This case study in modern entertainment consumption illustrates that algorithms prioritize engagement metrics over consensus quality. While critics argue that the premise of Alarum lacks coherence, audiences continue to watch the film, placing it in direct competition with established franchises and beloved classics. The juxtaposition of the critically praised Tulsa King and the critically panned Alarum provides a clear view of how different types of content can satisfy distinct audience segments. For major streaming platforms, the goal is often retention and daily active users, which these titles deliver effectively.

The success of Alarum on Prime Video illustrates the power of streaming algorithms to promote content based on engagement rather than critical consensus. This phenomenon suggests that for major streaming platforms, the sheer volume of watches and completion rates can outweigh critical scores. The juxtaposition of the critically praised Tulsa King and the critically panned Alarum provides a case study in how different types of content can satisfy audience demands for action and crime drama regardless of critical validation.