Sylvester Stallone Revives Edgar Allan Poe Project as Graphic Novel

Sylvester Stallone shifts his decades-long Edgar Allan Poe screenplay to a gothic graphic novel format, aiming to partner with creators like Frank Miller to eventually produce a film adaptation.

Sylvester Stallone is taking a new approach to his long-held passion project about the life and works of literary icon Edgar Allan Poe, transitioning the concept from a traditional screenplay to a gothic graphic novel. This significant strategic pivot comes more than 55 years after the actor first began developing the material in 1971, marking a major evolution in a project that has lingered in development hell for generations.

Stallone Shifts Poe Script to Graphic Novel

Stallone recently revealed this updated creative direction during an appearance on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast alongside guest Marina Hyde, confirming that he has revisited the core narrative within the past two weeks. The actor explained that he believes adapting the story into a comic book format offers a more promising pathway to eventually see the material reach the big screen, similar to the production pipelines used for superhero films and other popular comic book adaptations.

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The decision to abandon the conventional screenplay format in favor of visual storytelling stems from Stallone's belief that a graphic novel could better capture the gothic atmosphere associated with Poe's legacy. By reimagining the project as a visual medium, Stallone hopes to generate sufficient interest and cultural footprint to attract studio attention, thereby bypassing the traditional barriers that have kept the film adaptation stagnant for decades.

Targeting Frank Miller for Visual Adaptation

To execute this new vision, Stallone is actively seeking collaboration with an established comic book creator who has a proven track record of transitioning their work into successful cinema. He specifically identified Frank Miller as a preferred partner for the project, citing Miller's history of adapting non-superhero properties into feature films, most notably the visually distinct noir crime saga Sin City.

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Mission statement to work with Miller reflects Stallone's desire to pair literary depth with high-concept visual direction. Although Stallone has expressed a strong interest in this specific partnership, neither a publishing agreement nor an official collaboration with Miller has been confirmed publicly at the time of this report. No studio has moved forward with a movie adaptation, and the graphic novel itself remains an unconfirmed venture.

Legacy of a 50-Year Development Cycle

The origins of this project trace back to the early 1970s, preceding Stallone's breakthrough role in the 1976 blockbuster Rocky. During this earlier period, Stallone initially wrote a screenplay focused on portraying Poe himself, going so far as to conduct costume tests to evaluate how he would look in the role. However, he ultimately decided against starring in the picture, reasoning that he was not the best fit for the part and that the actor should remain behind the camera to facilitate the story's creation.

Stallone has long been an advocate for Poe's literary contributions, recognizing the author as a foundational figure in the horror genre. The screenplay aims to explore the life of the writer responsible for iconic tales such as The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Poe is widely credited with influencing modern horror literature, effectively turning the genre into the sophisticated psychological thriller landscape it occupies today.

Future Production Outlook and Next Steps

While the idea of a Poe graphic novel followed by a film adaptation is gaining traction through Stallone's recent advocacy, there are currently no confirmed plans for either venture. The project remains in a conceptual and development phase, relying on Stallone's continued efforts to attract a publishing partner and a creative collaborator who can bring the gothic vision to life. Any future announcements regarding production dates or studio involvement will depend on the success of the initial graphic novel pitch and the willingness of creators like Miller to engage with the material.