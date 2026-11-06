Sylvester Stallone Reveals End Of Rivalry With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone explains how his decades-long professional rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger ended when the former actor entered politics, transforming their competitive dynamic into a lasting friendship.

Sylvester Stallone has officially declared the conclusion of his long-standing professional rivalry with fellow action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 80-year-old actor disclosed that the intense competition between the two stars finally ceased after nearly two decades of discord. This period of animosity persisted until Schwarzenegger shifted his primary focus from Hollywood cinema to a career in politics.

The Origins Of The Action Star Feud

During an appearance on the Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Stallone described the relationship as highly contentious, noting that the two performers could not even share a stage for a presentation or speech for many years. Both actors were dominant forces in the box office during the 1980s and 1990s, driving a fierce competition to define the vanguard of the action film genre. Stallone highlighted that this antagonistic dynamic extended both on and off the screen, with each star feeling a profound need to outperform the other.

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The rivalry was fueled by a cycle of escalation where both men tried to one-up each other with blockbuster films. They often baited one another with projects they considered inferior, creating a heated environment that Stallone admitted he actually enjoyed. He recalled that the more frustrated he became, the more Schwarzenegger fought to make his next action film bigger, louder, and featuring a higher body count. This competitive spiral forced both productions to elevate their standards in terms of locations and spectacle.

Political Pivot Ends The Competition

The turning point in their professional relationship arrived in the early 2000s when Schwarzenegger announced his gubernatorial run in California. Stallone stated that he realized the competition was no longer viable once his rival stopped making movies regularly. He recalled a specific encounter at a cigar shop where he approached Schwarzenegger to express his gratitude for the competitive pressure. Stallone explained that Schwarzenegger had effectively woken him up and lit a fire under him, pushing him to achieve higher levels of success in his own career.

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Both actors acknowledged that Schwarzenegger felt the same way about the dynamic, having been similarly motivated by the threat posed by Stallone's franchises. Stallone noted that the realization that Schwarzenegger was no longer in the acting business allowed him to finally put the feud to rest. He emphasized that the financial competition between them was entirely gone, marking a significant shift from their previous days of direct box office confrontation.

Collaboration And Enduring Friendship

Since burying the hatchet, Stallone and Schwarzenegger have successfully collaborated on several major motion pictures. Their post-rivalry partnership includes significant roles in The Expendables 2 released in 2012, Escape Plan in 2013, and The Expendables 3 in 2014. These projects demonstrate a professional respect and camaraderie that replaced the earlier hostility. Stallone confirmed that the two are now very much friends, despite the intense history that preceded their cooperation.

Stallone acknowledged that some competitive embers still exist between the two legends, as they remain naturally driven performers. He stated that they will always be competitive because that is the nature of their profession, and he continues to enjoy that aspect of their interaction. However, he stressed that the era of them being direct financial threats to each other is a thing of the past. He concluded that it is highly unlikely to see another pair of actors in the same genre go at each other with such intensity both on and off screen again.