Sylvester Stallone Reveals End of Rivalry With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone discusses the decades-long rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger, explaining how political shifts ended their competition and led to collaborative films.

Sylvester Stallone has officially declared that his long-standing professional rivalry with fellow action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger concluded approximately two decades ago. The eighty-year-old actor made this revelation while appearing on the podcast Rest Is Entertainment, providing fresh insight into a competitive dynamic that defined the action genre for years.

The Origins Of A Fierce Competitive Dynamic

Stallone described the relationship between himself and Schwarzenegger as highly antagonistic, noting that the two stars could not even share a stage for presentations or speeches during the height of their conflict. This intense friction persisted despite both men holding stakes in the restaurant chain Planet Hollywood at various times. Their competition was driven by a desire to be recognized as the vanguard of the action film genre, creating a back-and-forth tension that played out both on-screen and off-screen.

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Both actors dominated the box office throughout the 1980s and 1990s, each building massive franchises that fueled their mutual drive to outperform the other. Stallone accumulated hits through the Rocky and Rambo series, while Schwarzenegger found immense success with The Terminator franchise alongside notable roles in Predator and Commando. This era saw them constantly raising the stakes, attempting to one-up each other with increasingly blockbuster films and baiting one another with projects they considered inferior.

How Political Shifts Ended The Feud

The turning point in their discord arrived when Schwarzenegger shifted his focus from Hollywood to politics in the early 2000s. Stallone noted that the rivalry effectively went to bed around twenty years ago, coinciding with Schwarzenegger's gubernatorial run in California. Once Schwarzenegger stopped making movies, Stallone realized the competition had naturally ceased, stating that he no longer viewed him as a rival since he was not participating in the same industry battles.

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Stallone recalled a specific moment at a cigar shop where he encountered Schwarzenegger, leading to a candid conversation about their past. He thanked Schwarzenegger for waking him up and lighting a fire under him, acknowledging that the pressure Schwarzenegger exerted pushed Stallone to make bigger, louder, and more body-count-heavy action films. Schwarzenegger reportedly felt the same way, recognizing that their mutual animosity drove them to elevate their craft significantly.

Collaboration And Continued Friendship

Since burying the hatchet, the two legends have moved past their financial and professional competition to become genuine friends. They have collaborated on several major motion pictures, including Expendables 2 in 2012, Escape Plan in 2013, and Expendables 3 in 2014. These joint ventures demonstrate how the former rivals transitioned from competitors to colleagues, working together to create ensemble action films that capitalized on their combined star power.

Stallone acknowledged that some competitive embers still exist, admitting that they will always be competitive because it is the nature of their profession. However, he emphasized that the fierce financial competition is long gone, describing it as something that will never happen again in the same manner. He believes it is rare to have two actors in the same genre literally going for it in such an all-encompassing way, both on-screen and off-screen.

Legacy Of Action Genre Competition

The history between these two icons includes near-collaborations that never materialized due to their feud, such as a proposed film with late filmmaker John Hughes where they were set to play neighbors. Stallone's comments highlight how contentious their relationship was, yet he admitted he enjoyed the process because the madder he made Schwarzenegger, the more Schwarzenegger fought to create better work. This dynamic ultimately benefited audiences by producing larger-than-life cinema that defined an era of Hollywood blockbusters.