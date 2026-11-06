Sylvester Stallone Recalls Action Rivalry With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone recalls his competitive rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger over action films, pay, and a Golden Globe Awards moment that fueled both careers.

Sylvester Stallone has described a long-running competitive rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger that pushed both actors to build bigger and more physical action films. In remarks made on Thursday, Stallone explained that the rivalry started at the Golden Globe Awards in 1977 and was not fully settled for about two decades.

Stallone is known as the face of several successful franchises, including Rocky and Rambo, and he shows no signs of slowing down. The New York native nearly gave up on acting before landing his major breakthrough in 1974 with The Lords of Flatbush, a career turning point that preceded the first Rocky film.

Also read Sylvester Stallone reflects on ‘very contentious’ Arnold Schwarzenegger feud: ‘The gauntlet was thrown’

How the Golden Globe Moment Started the Action Rivalry

The rivalry began at the 1977 Golden Globe Awards, according to Stallone, who said Schwarzenegger was staring at him from across the room. Stallone recalled that he answered the glare by tossing a bowl of flowers toward Schwarzenegger and celebrating in a playful way, and he said that moment threw down the gauntlet between them.

Stallone said he and Schwarzenegger were both destined to be antagonistic because of their personalities. He described both men as challengers who liked to test each other, and he noted that both were physical performers, which made their competition a natural fit for action cinema.

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Stallone also said that the two men saw action films as a form of modern mythology. He pointed out that the genre let two leading men both want to lead it, and he framed their rivalry as a shared drive to define the genre rather than a simple personal feud.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Battle for Salary Parity

Arnold Schwarzenegger's rivalry with Stallone extended to pay, with Stallone saying his own salary was 10 percent of Schwarzenegger's at one point. He said that when Schwarzenegger earned $2 million, he earned $200,000, and he described that gap as a source of motivation that pushed him to catch up.

Schwarzenegger was born in Thal, Austria, in July 1947, as the son of a police officer. In 1968, he moved to the United States to train at Gold's Gym in Los Angeles, and throughout his bodybuilding career he won seven first-place titles, a background that shaped his path into film.

Stallone said the two actors fought to make each next action film bigger, and he described the back-and-forth as contentious both on and off screen. He added that he enjoyed the competition, and he said the rivalry kept elevating the scale of the films they made together and apart.

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Reconciliation Years Later and What Comes Next

Stallone said the rivalry was not put to bed until about 20 years after the Golden Globe moment, when Schwarzenegger decided to run for governor. He explained that the two men ran into each other at the same cigar place, and that he decided it was time to end the competition.

According to Stallone, he told Schwarzenegger that they were no longer in competition and thanked him for lighting a fire under him over the years. He said Schwarzenegger felt the same way, marking the point where the long-running feud gave way to mutual respect.

The source does not list any new film releases, premiere dates, or scheduled projects for either actor, so the next chapter of their careers remains undefined in these remarks. What the account does establish is how a single awards night, a pay gap, and years of rivalry helped shape the action genre that both men helped define.