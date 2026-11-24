Sylvester Stallone publicly suggests a new Taylor Sheridan series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, potentially linking their Tulsa King characters in the expanding Paramount+ crime universe.

Sylvester Stallone has publicly expressed a strong desire to see Arnold Schwarzenegger star in a new television series set within Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King universe. The proposed concept involves Schwarzenegger playing a criminal figure who eventually crosses paths with Stallone's character, Dwight Manfredi. This potential storyline would mirror the dynamic established in their previous film collaborations. The idea was shared during a recent interview, signaling a shift from past box office rivalry to creative camaraderie in modern television.

Stallone Reveals Schwarzenegger Spinoff Vision For Tulsa King

In a new cover story for Cigar Aficionado, Sylvester Stallone detailed his ideal extension of the Tulsa King franchise. He explicitly stated that he would love to see a show starring Arnold Schwarzenegger that allows their characters to meet and discuss matters, similar to their interactions in The Expendables film franchise. Stallone described them as comrades in a fantasy world, emphasizing the long-standing professional relationship between the two action icons. This public suggestion serves as a test of audience interest in such a crossover event.

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The current iteration of the Tulsa King series follows Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who served a twenty-five-year prison sentence. After his release, Manfredi was exiled to Oklahoma by his former crime family. His mission is to establish a new criminal organization in a territory where he has no existing power base. The show has achieved significant success, with season four currently airing new episodes on Paramount+. This platform success has provided a solid foundation for considering further expansions of the narrative.

Paramount And 101 Studios Remain Silent On New Project

Despite the enthusiasm expressed by Stallone, no official announcements have been made regarding the development of a Schwarzenegger-led spinoff. The Hollywood Reporter contacted both Paramount+ and the production company 101 Studios for comment on the proposed idea. Both entities declined to provide an immediate statement or confirm any negotiations. This silence suggests that the concept remains purely in the realm of speculation and fan wishful thinking at this early stage.

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The Tulsa King franchise is already undergoing expansion with other projects currently in the pipeline. A spinoff titled Frisco King is scheduled to premiere on December 18, featuring Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role. This new series focuses on Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character who made his debut in season three of the original show. The narrative follows Washington as he relocates to Texas to build his own criminal enterprise in a new market.

Historical Rivalry Transformed Into Creative Partnership

The prospect of seeing Stallone and Schwarzenegger share the screen again carries significant historical weight for fans of action cinema. From the late 1970s through the 1990s, the two stars were engaged in a bitter rivalry, frequently competing for top box office spots. Their careers were often compared and contrasted, defining an era of Hollywood blockbusters. By the late 1990s, however, they built bridges and developed a lasting friendship that endures to this day.

The two actors have previously shared the silver screen four times in various productions. Their collaborations include three Expendables movies released between 2010 and 2014, as well as the prison-set action thriller Escape Plan in 2013. These films demonstrated their ability to work together effectively despite their different on-screen personas. A television crossover would bring this established chemistry to a long-form narrative format for the first time.

Future Locations And Next Steps For The Expanding Crime Universe

If Stallone receives a positive response to his pitch, the production team will need to determine the geographic setting for Schwarzenegger's potential series. Potential locations such as Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or Detroit have been discussed as intriguing possibilities. However, the existing Tulsa King and Frisco King narratives are set in untapped criminal markets within the Southwest region of the United States. This strategic focus on new territories allows the franchise to explore different cultural and logistical challenges.

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The creative direction of the Tulsa King universe is being guided by showrunners Dave Erickson and Terence Winter. The series is written by a team including Joseph Riccobene, David Flebotte, William Schmidt, and others under the creative leadership of Taylor Sheridan. While Dwight Manfredi will appear in the first episode of Frisco King, he is not expected to have a regular role beyond that initial appearance. This structure allows the universe to grow while giving each new lead character room to develop independently.

Fans are now waiting to see if Arnold Schwarzenegger is interested in taking on a role in the Tulsa King spinoff. The possibility of reuniting these two action legends in Sheridan's expanding crime universe offers a compelling prospect for future television programming. Whether this remains a private conversation or evolves into a greenlit project is the next significant question. For now, the industry is observing the potential impact of such a high-profile crossover event.