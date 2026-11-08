Sylvester Stallone Praises I Play Rocky Performance by Anthony Ippolito

Sylvester Stallone reviews I Play Rocky, praising Anthony Ippolito's accurate portrayal of his younger self in the Peter Farrelly directed biopic premiering November 2026.

Sylvester Stallone has publicly commended Anthony Ippolito for his performance in the biographical film I Play Rocky. The actor expressed that he was impressed by how accurately Ippolito captured his younger self during the struggle to produce the original Rocky script.

Stallone Praises Biopic Performance

Sylvester Stallone admitted to initially expecting to be critical of the portrayal. However, after viewing the film, he found himself amazed by the accuracy of the performance. He stated that it was surreal to see Ippolito recreate his specific mannerisms and speech patterns. Stallone noted that he forgot he was watching himself and engaged with the movie like a regular audience member.

Also read Here’s ‘I Play Rocky’ Star Anthony Ippolito’s Official ‘Rocky’ Movie Ranking

The actor confirmed that Ippolito successfully replicated his walking style and talking habits. He acknowledged that the performer did a magnificent job capturing the essence of his past. This positive reaction marks a significant shift from his initial surprise regarding the project's existence.

Production Context and Critical Reception

Director Peter Farrelly helmed the production featuring Anthony Ippolito as the young Sylvester Stallone. The film depicts the screenwriter fighting to play the lead role despite resistance from Hollywood executives. Stallone previously revealed in September 2025 that he had no involvement in the movie.

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He expressed shock upon learning about the project and mentioned he could have offered insights. Despite his earlier lack of involvement, the biopic has received positive reviews since its September premiere. I Play Rocky debuted with a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. This score contrasts with the original Rocky film which holds a 93% rating.

ScreenRant critic George Bate awarded the movie a 9/10 rating. Bate specifically praised Anthony Ippolito's transformation into the iconic Hollywood figure. The review highlights the actor's dedication to recreating more than just the physical appearance of the star.

Method Preparation and Historical Legacy

Anthony Ippolito worked to capture the distinctive voice and physical mannerisms of Sylvester Stallone. He also focused on replicating the boxing abilities that defined the character Rocky Balboa. The actor acknowledged getting a little banged up while training at New York's historic Gleason's Gym.

Stallone joked that Ippolito should have suffered a concussion during the preparation for the role. The original 1976 film earned 10 Academy Award nominations and won three awards including Best Picture. It launched a successful sports franchise spanning six Rocky movies and three Creed spinoffs.

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I Play Rocky explores the journey from a struggling actor to a Hollywood star. It highlights the perseverance that led to the creation of the beloved Rocky character. The film revisits the struggles Stallone faced before becoming a household name nearly 50 years later.

Release Details and Theatrical Rollout

I Play Rocky hits theaters nationwide on November 20, 2026. The film has a runtime of 127 minutes and is rated PG-13. Producers Toby Emmerich, Michele Weiss, Peter Farrelly, and Christian Baha are behind the project.

Writer Peter Gamble collaborated with Director Peter Farrelly to bring the story to the screen. The movie aims to show the reality behind the iconic status of the Rocky franchise. Audiences can expect a detailed look at the history of one of cinema's most enduring legends.

The theatrical release marks the culmination of the film's journey from festival premiere to wide distribution. Fans of the series can now see how the struggle to make the original film unfolded. The performance by Anthony Ippolito serves as the centerpiece of this historical recount.