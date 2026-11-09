Sylvester Stallone Movies Beyond Rocky and Rambo Worth Watching

Sylvester Stallone movies beyond Rocky and Rambo include Cobra, The Expendables, and Tango & Cash, showing his range across crime, comedy and drama.

Sylvester Stallone is best known for playing Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, two characters who helped make him one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Those franchises, however, account for only part of a career that spans more than five decades. Stallone has appeared in crime thrillers, disaster movies, comedies and animated films, often in roles far removed from the tough, determined heroes audiences associate with him.

While his biggest franchises continue to attract attention, several overlooked Stallone films deserve a closer look. The list below highlights movies that stand out for their supporting casts, memorable performances and stories that make effective use of his talents.

Also read Sylvester Stallone Has Written AGothic Comic, Names Frank Miller

Stallone Stepped Outside His Usual Action Roles

Stallone did not always find success when he moved away from his familiar screen persona. In the 1991 comedy Oscar, he plays a mob boss attempting to leave organized crime behind. In Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, released in 1992, he co-stars with Estelle Getty as a police officer whose overbearing mother interferes with his life.

Neither film became a critical favorite, but both show Stallone trying to move beyond action roles. He also wrote, directed and starred in Paradise Alley in 1978, a family drama about three brothers hoping to improve their circumstances through professional wrestling. His work behind the camera has been another significant part of his career.

Advertisement

Action Classics Where Stallone Shines

Cobra, released in 1986, ranks among the most ridiculous police roles Stallone has played, and much of its appeal comes from that excess. Stallone plays Marion 'Cobra' Cobretti, a cop who seems more annoyed than concerned when an armed man takes shoppers hostage in a supermarket. He brings the same casual attitude to protecting Ingrid, played by Brigitte Nielsen, who is being hunted by a murderous cult.

Cobretti's sunglasses, leather jacket and ever-present toothpick make him look like a collection of '80s action-hero stereotypes. Stallone plays him with complete seriousness, so even his most absurd moments feel normal to the character. Stallone later expressed regret about Cobra, saying he wished he had directed the film himself.

The Expendables, released in 2010, shows Stallone bringing together a large cast of action stars. He plays Barney Ross, leader of a mercenary team hired to overthrow a dictator, but keeping his own men in line proves to be a challenge. Dolph Lundgren's Gunner Jensen is so unpredictable that Barney kicks him off the team, only for Gunner to turn against them and fight Jet Li's Yin Yang.

Stallone also directed and co-wrote The Expendables, which helped launch the franchise. The rivalries within the team keep the film entertaining even when the mission itself is fairly predictable.

Advertisement

Dramatic and Buddy Films Show Stallone's Range

F.I.S.T., released in 1978, is one of Stallone's most serious performances. He plays Johnny Kovak, a warehouse worker who becomes a powerful union leader willing to make deals with the mob. When Johnny's friend Abe, played by David Huffman, confronts him about those connections at his wedding, Johnny refuses to hear him out.

Stallone brings the same stubborn conviction to Johnny's speeches about workers' rights as he does to defending his questionable decisions. It is easy to understand why workers trust Johnny, even as he becomes someone they should not trust.

Tango & Cash, released in 1989, pairs Stallone with Kurt Russell as two successful detectives who cannot stand each other. When they are framed for murder and sent to prison together, their constant bickering becomes the film's main source of humor. Stallone plays the more uptight half of the partnership, while Russell's Gabriel Cash enjoys getting under his skin.

In Nighthawks, Stallone plays Deke DaSilva, a detective used to chasing criminals through New York City. The film's tension rises when international terrorist Wulfgar, played by Rutger Hauer, grabs a woman and uses her as a human shield at a subway station. DaSilva has a chance to shoot but refuses to risk hitting the hostage, which allows Wulfgar to escape.