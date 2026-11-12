Sylvester Stallone Hopes to Cast Andrew Garfield in Tulsa King Season 4

Sylvester Stallone reveals he bonded with Andrew Garfield and envisions the Oscar-nominated actor as a new villain in the Paramount+ series Tulsa King.

Sylvester Stallone has expressed a strong desire to see Andrew Garfield join the cast of his hit Paramount+ crime drama, Tulsa King, as a new antagonist. The Rocky and Rambo star recently shared that he unexpectedly connected with the Oscar-nominated actor, sparking ideas for a fresh dynamic in the ongoing series. This potential casting move highlights the enduring creative momentum within the show's universe, which continues to evolve under the guidance of creator Taylor Sheridan.

Stallone revealed the details of his conversation with Garfield in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, noting that their interaction exceeded all expectations. The actor stated that he never anticipated hitting it off with the British performer, yet the chemistry was immediate. This spontaneous connection has led Stallone to seriously consider casting Garfield in a role that would fundamentally shift the power balance on screen. The idea represents a bold step for the franchise, introducing a star with a different acting pedigree to the gritty world of Tulsa.

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Garfield Casting Vision For Tulsa King

The core of Stallone's casting proposal involves positioning Andrew Garfield as a villain who brings a completely different energy to the story. Stallone explicitly told the publication that having Garfield as an adversary would create a unique dynamic for the show. He mentioned, "I was with Andrew Garfield last night. I never thought we would hit it off, ever. I thought, boy, I'd love to have him as a villain in Tulsa King because it would create a whole different dynamic." This statement underscores a strategic creative choice to diversify the threats faced by the protagonist.

Introducing a sophisticated, high-profile actor like Garfield as an antagonist serves to elevate the stakes of the series. It signals that the narrative is not limited to traditional crime tropes but is willing to incorporate complex character studies. For fans of the series, this suggests that the upcoming conflicts will rely heavily on psychological tension and intellectual maneuvering rather than brute force alone. The casting would effectively pit the seasoned, street-smart Dwight Manfredi against a calculating, possibly more refined opponent.

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Tulsa King Narrative And Character Background

Tulsa King centers on the character of Dwight "The General" Manfredi, portrayed by Stallone, who is a capo in the New York Mafia. After serving a twenty-five-year prison sentence, Manfredi is released and exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is tasked with establishing a new criminal and legal empire in a city far removed from his New York roots. The show explores his struggles to adapt his old-world mob tactics to a new environment with different rules and power structures.

Throughout his time in the Birthplace of Route 66, Manfredi has successfully defended his territory against numerous local villains and rivals. However, the series continues to introduce new challenges that test his leadership and strategic thinking. The introduction of a new major antagonist, potentially played by Garfield, would serve as a significant escalation in these ongoing power struggles. It would force Manfredi to confront a threat that operates on a level he has not yet fully encountered.

Taylor Sheridan Production Strategy And Scope

The series operates within the broader creative vision of Taylor Sheridan, who is widely recognized as a dominant force in modern television. Sheridan has spent nearly a decade transforming Paramount+ into a premier destination for intense, high-quality dramas. His portfolio includes the Yellowstone universe, which features interconnected prequels like 1883 and 1923, as well as distinct series such as Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, Madison, and Lioness. Each of these projects maintains a unique identity while sharing a common tone of gritty realism and moral complexity.

While the Yellowstone spinoffs share a family lineage, Sheridan's other shows stand on their own merits. Tulsa King is one of these distinct entities, offering a self-contained narrative that does not require knowledge of other shows to appreciate. Despite this independence, the production quality and storytelling depth are consistent across Sheridan's entire brand. This approach allows the network to attract diverse audiences who may be drawn to specific genres while trusting the overall Sheridan stamp of approval.

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Market Performance And Future Implications

The commercial success of Sheridan's content demonstrates a significant audience appetite for his style of storytelling. In October 2026, four of his shows secured spots on the Amazon Store's Top TV Shows charts, indicating strong cross-platform demand. This performance validates the strategy of investing in high-budget, character-driven crime dramas. For Tulsa King specifically, the potential addition of a high-profile star like Andrew Garfield could further boost its visibility and cultural relevance.

As the series moves forward, the introduction of new villains and complex character dynamics will be critical to maintaining viewer engagement. The possibility of Andrew Garfield joining the cast adds a layer of anticipation for fans and industry observers alike. It suggests that the production team is actively seeking ways to reinvent the show's conflict structure. This strategic evolution ensures that Tulsa King remains a vital part of the Paramount+ lineup and the wider television landscape.