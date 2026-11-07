Sylvester Stallone: Hollywood Abandoned Middle America

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone says Hollywood has long abandoned Middle America, but director Taylor Sheridan is reaching an audience eager for narratives centered in the heartland. | Entertainment

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone says Hollywood has long abandoned Middle America, but director Taylor Sheridan is reaching an audience eager for narratives centered in the heartland.

“It’s very, very important because that audience was ignored for centuries, it seems, since John Wayne,” Stallonestar went on to credit Sheridan for bucking that trend, noting that the director thrives because he is delivering to a neglected audience the kind of stories it had been craving. “He really mined a consciousness, like, ‘Oh, we forgot about that guy in the middle of America. ’ They’re always writing about California and New York,” Stallone said.

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“But Middle America, it’s a different vibe. ”Even with Sheridan’s success, Hollywood still hasn’t adapted its filmmaking to what Middle American audiences are hoping to see in theaters, the“The air seems to always be clean. We’re very, very near the water and that makes my wife incredibly happy. It makes me happy, and it’s just something about it. It’s just so lush,” Stallone said at the time.