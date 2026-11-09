Sylvester Stallone Casts Andrew Garfield As Tulsa King Villain

Sylvester Stallone reveals he wants Andrew Garfield to play an AI-driven antagonist in Tulsa King Season 3. The idea sparked from an unexpected friendship between the two actors on The Graham Norton Show.

Sylvester Stallone has a surprising candidate in mind for the next major antagonist in his hit Paramount+ series, Tulsa King. The actor revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he wants Andrew Garfield to step into the role of the show's next villain. This unconventional casting idea stems from an unexpected friendship that developed between the two stars during a recent television appearance.

Unexpected Friendship Drives Casting Idea

Stallone recalled meeting Garfield and admitted he never imagined they would get along so well. "I never thought we would hit it off, ever," the Rocky star said, noting that the conversation clearly left a strong impression on him. The actor expressed that this off-screen rapport sparked the creative idea for Garfield to appear as an antagonist opposite his character, Dwight Manfredi.

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The dynamic between these two industry veterans is now being viewed through a new lens by the creator of the series. Stallone explained that having Garfield in the role would create a completely different energy on screen compared to previous seasons. This fresh perspective is seen as vital for keeping the narrative engaging for viewers who have followed the crime drama since its inception.

AI-Driven Antagonist Changes Physical Threats

Stallone is not picturing another muscle-bound opponent for his character in the upcoming season. Instead, he has floated the idea of a villain who is powered by artificial intelligence. He described this potential enemy as someone who could challenge the crime boss in an entirely different way than physical combat.

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The actor elaborated that this new threat might be something Dwight has no idea how to stop. He described the concept as a more thoughtful enemy, shifting the conflict from brute strength to intellectual and technological superiority. This approach aims to test the protagonist in areas where he has no prior experience or defense.

Relevance Of Garfield Upcoming Film Role

The timing of this casting suggestion is particularly relevant given Garfield's upcoming projects. The actor is set to play Sam Altman in the film Artificial, a role that directly engages with themes of advanced technology. This real-world connection to artificial intelligence makes the character concept especially fitting for Garfield's current career trajectory.

The two actors recently shared the couch on The Graham Norton Show to discuss their respective careers and projects. Garfield was there to promote his historical action drama The Uprising, while Stallone was present to discuss Tulsa King. The conversation provided a platform for them to connect and likely planted the seeds for this potential on-screen collaboration.

Memories Shared During Talk Show Appearance

During their appearance, the conversation also turned to Garfield's upcoming project about Roy Horn, the entertainer from the duo Siegfried & Roy. When Garfield mentioned he would be playing Horn, Stallone revealed that he had met the magician shortly after completing the filming of Rocky II. This shared connection to entertainment history added depth to their interaction.

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The actor recalled visiting the performers' apartment between shows and unexpectedly finding a white tiger inside when he went looking for the bathroom. He described the experience as finding a "friggin' white tiger" in a domestic setting, a memory that clearly resonated with both stars. This anecdote highlighted the shared history and mutual respect between the two actors.

Career Milestones And Future Implications

Garfield also asked Stallone about his own journey into Hollywood, prompting a reflective moment from the older star. Stallone recalled being twenty-nine and three-quarters when Rocky changed his career path. He described that specific moment in his life as being right at the tipping point, a crucial period that defined his future in the industry.

These discussions highlight the evolving nature of Tulsa King as it prepares for its next chapter. The potential casting of Andrew Garfield as an AI-driven villain represents a significant shift in the series' tone and conflict style. This creative direction aims to introduce new challenges for Dwight Manfredi while leveraging the star power and chemistry between Stallone and Garfield.